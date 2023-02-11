Could Big 12 beckon as Pac-12 struggles to land a TV deal?

The Utah football program is like a lightning fast NASCAR driver looking for some thunder under the hood, lots and lots of thunder all around him. Not so long ago, the Utes benefited from more fury of sound than of flash.

Not anymore.

Amazing how the floating storm on orbit can flip within a decade or so.

And since it was a loose and crazy analogy here to go and lengthen and beat to death, what did Mick tell Rocky all those years ago while he was training to fight Apollo Creed? Get the chicken, Rocky, get the chicken. No, that’s not it. He said: Eat lightning and nonsense thunder.

The Utes Are lightning now. And the Pac-12 is the far and diminished thunder.

I understand. The Pac-12 had some good teams last season, including Utah finishing first, but that’s only part of the point here. The other part is that with the exit of USC and UCLA, as the conference considers including San Diego State and SMU, the Pac-12s TV deal remains undone and uncertain, with some observers suggesting that the league was taking its chance at a more lucrative deal for each of its members and that thereby the league risks losing money, first, and losing schools, second.

Pac-12 Conference Commissioner George Kliavkoff speaking at Pac-12 NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

And if the Pac-12 is really vulnerable to losing money and members, where is Utah? Lost among the leagues?

This has nothing to do with bickering between BYU and Utah fans, and the ongoing social media clamor about whose league is, er, bigger. It’s all about what’s in the best interest of Utah and Utah football, all of whom deserve to settle into an advantageous home.

Everyone knows the Big 12 is on the hunt for more schools. The SEC has done its best, as has the Big Ten. It would take a lot of backroom moving for it to actually happen, but if the Big 12 blinked and turned its heel, offered more money and therefore more chance of success, would Utah be tempted to go there can thunder be found?

Publicly, administrators have not just said no, they have said hell no.

Private, who knows what they think. It would be irresponsible to simply ignore the possibilities. It’s wild there.

Some in Utah, drivers, coaches, fans, may be hesitant to take a step since it was the Pac-12 that invited the Utes from the dirt track races of the Mountain West to what seemed like the slick asphalt of the Dayton 500 so a 12 years ago. There was much gratitude, relief, and pride that accompanied that invitation and association. It helped Utah become what it is today. And that’s hard to shake off, unless that league’s unquestioned mismanagement has damaged and damaged it to the point where almost everyone else makes more money than Pac-12 schools.

That’s when the shaking and baking gets easier.

An extended playoff is good, an extended playoff with more guaranteed TV money from stem to stern is better.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP) Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, smiles as he walks outside with his team after a media day ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Pasadena, California.

What if other Pac-12 schools, at least some, decide to run? There has been heavy speculation in the seven months since SC and UCLA announced they were leaving. What if Washington and Oregon get strong bids elsewhere? Would that be blocked because of ties, political or otherwise, to Washington State and Oregon State? Is there anything to discuss about Arizona and the state of Arizona leaning towards the Big 12? You know, the quadrilateral schools?

Either way, Utah is now an attractive catch for any demanding league. Save the insults about this or that conference that the Utes don’t need. They may not be what the Big Ten covet, but they would certainly strengthen the Big 12 and deeply hurt the Pac-12 if they left.

The school must do what is in its best interest. It would like to be associated with institutions like Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Cal, but the question is whether it can trust them. Can anyone still trust someone without the bigger money pouring in?

Get and keep the best TV deal, and keep the bigger money rolling in. Keep the loud thunder with the bright lightning.

It is funny. When Utah was initially welcomed to the Pac-12, it seemed like it had fulfilled a dream. Announcing the press conference/pep rally/celebration in a grand suite at Rice-Eccles Stadium, there were league officials, school administrators, politicians, Tournament of Roses representatives, coaches, players, boosters, and there were balloons and cake and grins and giggles.

That was a holiday because the Utes had moved to the big time.

But time changes.

At that point, it meant Utah was in faster company, with a higher profile, better competition, more prestige, and most importantly, more money. Oh, and let’s not forget, it was a great new opportunity for the benefit of the school’s student-athletes, in football, basketball, gymnastics, soccer, softball, tennis, golf, everything.

But all other sports, since then, have been mixing metaphors and all here, hung from the loose sleeves and wide legs of a football’s fireproof racing suit.

(Meg Oliphant | Specially for The Tribune) Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) chats with his teammates ahead of the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

The Utes finished in the back of the pack for several years until they were able to find more horsepower with a deeper roster through conference membership. They used their affiliation with the Pac-12 to rise through and finally conquer it, having gone to the league’s championship game four of the past five years and have now won the title in back-to-back seasons.

Utah is the current leader of Pac-12 football, especially in the lead group with the Ducks and Dogs. The Utes have earned their respect and they have earned their reward, their compensation.

With more money and more certainty, if the Big 12 swings a checkered flag, the Utes can take it and win.

It’s not the little guys anymore. They are not followers, but leaders. They are the fastest car on the track.

It may be time for them to find a new track, a new race, a new place to run.

Editor’s note This story is only available to subscribers of the Salt Lake Tribune. Thank you for supporting local journalism.