Column: Skijoring, hockey, complement each other in winter season | Columnists
The Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club has been a proud partner of the WYO Winter Rodeo since the team’s inaugural 2019-2020 season. The two winter sports events were just a natural pairing with many of our fans and employees participating in or cheering on the skijoring competition.
The WYO Winter Rodeo is hosted each year, the team has supported the event in a variety of ways including volunteering with pre-event set up and track construction, special promotions and events at our home games, commemorative WYO Winter Rodeo jerseys and on years when the schedule of the team allows us to play at home during the actual event weekend, the players are happy to volunteer for track operations during the races, and there is free entry for the WYO Winter Rodeo participants and staff after the races.
This season, the Hawks will be on their way to take on the Butte Cobras on race weekend, but we are still partnering with the WYO Winter Rodeo in support of our community’s biggest event of the winter season. The Hawks will be at the new location of the winter rodeos at the Fairgrounds the week leading up to the races to help move snow and set up the track and anything else needed to get everything ready for the race . And the Hawks will be home during pre-event kickoff weekend Feb. 10-11 when they host the Bozeman Icedogs at the Whitney Rink at the M&Ms Center.
Special events include a meet and greet and ceremonial puck drop with 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen and Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Miss Reata Cook at the Friday night competition, and a Saturday night ceremonial puck drop by Hanns Mercer, competitive skijorer, the co-founder and one of the main drivers behind bringing the sport to Sheridan and expert designer of each year’s racetrack.
In addition, during intermission there will be our signature youth hockey ice barrel races and chances to win great Hawks and WYO Winter Rodeo swag and raffles for our highly requested WYO Winter Rodeo Commemorative Jersey. Gates open at 6:30 PM and the puck drops at 7:30 PM
The Sheridan Hawks are a tier III junior A hockey team with home ice on the Whitney Rink at the M&Ms Center. Members of the North American 3 Hockey League, the team is a non-profit organization that supports the game of hockey in our local community.
The purpose of the Sheridan Hawks and the North American 3 Hockey League is to provide a competitive atmosphere for players ages 16-20 to learn, develop and grow their skills and talents to advance to higher levels of junior hockey or college careers.
Hawks players come from all over the US and internationally, as well as Sheridan and surrounding communities. The Hawks organization and coaching staff are committed to helping players develop their careers and develop as young men. The Hawks is also committed to supporting our local youth hockey program, the Sheridan Amateur Hockey Association, and working with SAHA to help grow the sport in our hometown.
Brenton Milner is president and general manager of the Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club, Inc.
