Texans show progress, break records on day one of Jarvis Scott Open





LUBBOCK, Texas Improvement is the name of the game in athletics. The Texans have shown plenty of it this indoor season and continued to do so Friday night on the first day of the Jarvis Scott Open. Three school records were knocked down that day, two of which came from student athletes breaking their own records. sophomore Justin Raines continues to improve in the 60-meter sprint, an event in which he will hold a WAC championship starting in 2022. Raines ran 6.66 seconds to surpass his previous record of 6.70 and qualified for the final of the Jarvis Scott Open. The run is on top of Tarleton’s school record book. He eventually ran 6.72 seconds in the final to finish fourth. Justin Raines do what does Justin Raines does, putting on a show in the 60-meter sprint and setting the school record again with this 6.66 run to move on! pic.twitter.com/FSRkdOfiq0 Tarleton Cross Country & Athletics (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 Hannah Dudley joined the party and also broke a school record in the 60-meter sprint, this time on the women’s side. The junior ran it in 7.53 seconds, overtaking DeAijha Boyce-Hicks’ 7.57 from 2016. The mark was good for fifth place in the qualifying round and took her to the first round where she ran an identical time and finished 12th. Hannah Dudley in the women’s 60m, with 7.53 to advance pic.twitter.com/3fr36dk5Kf Tarleton Cross Country & Athletics (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 The last record breaker of the day was junior Bonnie Cliffon . Clifton broke her own school record in the weight throw, throwing it 15.77 m to finish seventh in the final. The throw was an improvement on her score of 15.72 m from the Crimson and Gold Classic. Bonnie Cliffon again breaks the school record in the weight throw after doing so in December, this time with 15.77 m to finish seventh in the final pic.twitter.com/P8cpZUzqhK Tarleton Cross Country & Athletics (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 freshman Sage Barmettler placed second and medaled in the women’s pole vault when she exceeded 3.56 m. Barmettler has the two best jumps in Tarleton’s indoor history, with Friday’s second. Sage Barmettler places in the pole vault, over 3.56m! pic.twitter.com/enQC5x5cdo Tarleton Cross Country & Athletics (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 freshman Catherine Cox saw action for the first time and qualified for round 1 of the men’s 60m hurdles, where he ran a personal best of 8.19 seconds. freshman Catherine Cox qualified for round 1 of the 60m hurdles and ran it in 8.19 seconds, a PR! pic.twitter.com/bsKuSH2BEW Tarleton Cross Country & Athletics (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 Kailey Sykora also registered a personal best. This came in the women’s 800 m, where she won her heat to finish ninth with a time of 2:17.30. Kailey Sykora finishes ninth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.30 pic.twitter.com/FYlFVnScwc Tarleton Cross Country & Athletics (@TarletonXCTrack) February 11, 2023 James McIntyre was fifth in the men’s lomg jump with a best of 6.94m. Isaac Hutchings finished seventh in the men’s pole vault, setting a personal best of 4.61 metres. Finally, Jordan Rae medaled and placed third in the women’s long jump. She jumped 5.76m which was good for a personal best. The Texans return to action on Saturday, with field events starting at 10 a.m. CT and running events at 11 a.m. CT. The encounter will be streamed on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tarletonsports.com/news/2023/2/11/track-field-texans-show-progress-break-records-in-day-one-of-jarvis-scott-open.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos