In diverse San Diego, cricket enjoys ‘exponential expansion’

San Diego is experiencing a surge in people playing cricket, especially young people in Rancho Penasquitos and nearby neighborhoods whose parents have emigrated from India and other countries where the sport is wildly popular.

A youth cricket league in Penasquitos grew from 20 children to 150 in the past two years, forcing organizers to lobby city and school officials for greater access to playing fields and permission to repurpose them for cricket.

Organizers say the recent youth cricket surge reflects San Diego’s increasing ethnic diversity.

Many cricketers are the children of engineers recruited from South Asian countries for hard-to-fill technical jobs, said youth cricket organizer Anita Wentworth.

Population diversity brings with it diversity of sports, restaurants and other activities, said Wentworth, a Carmel Valley resident of Indian descent who immigrated to the US from England.

People like to celebrate their heritage when they’re in a new place, she said. At present, the people who play cricket here for the most part have an existing connection to the sport.

But Wentworth and other organizers dream of a day when cricket, similar to baseball and softball, is popular with people born in the US who didn’t grow up with the game.

They also look forward to a day when every high school has cricket teams competing against other schools.

Local adult cricket leagues have grown incrementally since the 1990s and have a modest presence in Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista, and University City.

But the recent surge is among young people, many of them excited to celebrate their family’s heritage and emulate their fathers who grew up playing cricket in India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe or England.

It’s growing very quickly, said Shreyasi Mukund, a 14-year-old from Scripps Ranch who plays in the youth league. There are a lot of people playing because they come from a place where cricket is very popular.

Cricket is rarely played in America, but globally it is the second most popular sport behind only soccer. It is especially popular in Commonwealth countries, most of which are former British colonies.

But his presence on American TV is steadily increasing, allowing recent immigrants to stay connected with the sport.

And there is another source of dynamism for cricket in America: the US and the West Indies have been chosen to host the 2024 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

It’s a pretty exciting time, said Parth Thakker, president of the Penasquitos youth cricket league.

A group of parents launched the league, the San Diego Youth Cricket Association, in 2017 with about 20 kids.

Participation hovered around that number for a few years until the pandemic, when membership exploded without any advertising as kids had a greater need for outdoor activities.

Word of mouth spread and began an exponential expansion, Wentworth said.

Each team has both girls, who make up about 15 percent of the players, and boys.

The expansion also brought challenges, most notably the need for a park suitable for cricket, a bat sport like baseball that is played on an oval pitch larger than a typical football pitch.

Cricket also has a central area called a field which is supposed to be made of concrete. But local organizers usually have to make do with something less permanent than concrete, because fields must remain usable for other sports.

The youth league, which was granted non-profit status in 2020, has steadily gained access to five city fields for short periods each week Canyonside Park, Adobe Bluffs, Views West Neighborhood Park, Westview Park and Nobel Athletic Park.

But organizers continue to lobby San Diego officials to create the city’s first dedicated cricket facility.

Councilor Marni von Wilpert, who represents the inland neighborhoods that have become the local hotbed for youth cricket, recently lobbied city park director Andy Field to partner with local cricket groups.

Field declined several requests for interviews this month.

San Diego has faced a similar lobbying campaign over the past two years from a group of pickleball players who want the city to convert more tennis courts to pickleball and create a centralized facility in Point Loma.

It’s one of the many challenges facing San Diego park officials. Others include implementing a new master plan and shifting funding for new parks and park upgrades to low-income areas under new urban infrastructure policies.

Cricket organizers say they have become frustrated with their slow pace of success in accessing enough pitches.

It’s been five years and we still don’t have dedicated fields, said Meghan Sacheti, communications director for the youth league. We are struggling to keep up with the popularity of the sport.

Thakker said participation would have grown even faster if his group had access to more local fields.

We had to cancel our membership because of the infrastructure problems, he said.

In addition to parks being booked for other sports and activities, the youth cricket league has faced resistance because an event usually draws more than 100 children and parents and fills a neighborhood with cars and people, he said.

But Thakker and Sacheti said they are proud of the league’s rapid growth.

We’ve run into everything, but we’ve been quite successful, Sacheti said. We found our way through it.

Some members travel south to San Carlos on Sundays to play cricket with refugees from Afghanistan, another country where cricket is popular.

Joel Matthews, a 17-year-old student at Westview High just west of Penasquitos, said he enjoyed playing with them. He learned the sport from his father, who emigrated from India in 2000.

I liked football and cricket when I was younger, but I was better at cricket, Matthews said. Cricket came more easily to me and I was able to practice a lot with my father.

Matthews hopes to make the under-19 national team.

Thakker said young people often get excited about cricket after visiting the county their families have emigrated from, where they get the chance to see matches played in large stadiums and see how strongly the sport is embraced.

They see it as a pretty big deal, he said.