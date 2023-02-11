Oh, football has started? Were here for the food.





Times Insider explains who we are and what we do and provides behind-the-scenes insight into how our journalism comes together. Journalists at The New York Times often joke that the holidays are the Super Bowl for the Food and Cooking team. (There are a lot of cookies that need to be baked after all.) But what about the actual Super Bowl? It is apparently not much slower: this football season has served the team recipes for game day classics, as mason style nachos, jalapeño poppers, an impressive series of dips and of course, fried buffalo wings, in addition to plant-based, finger-licking finger foods. Inside The Times asked editors and writers from the Food and Cooking team to share what they’re personally preparing this Sunday, whether or not they’ll see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs or recommend you watch it. to try. Read their edited responses below. Emily Weinstein, food and cooking editor I’ve come to believe that there are three key attributes to great Super Bowl party food: it has to be salty, meaty, and/or cheesy. It is hand held, or requires at most one utensil (a fork for Chili has been approved; a fork and knife for steak are not). And it should go well with beer. Pulled pork sandwiches, Nachos And ribs all work perfectly.

Tanya Sichynsky, Senior Staff Editor and author of The Veggie newsletter I got into hosting Super Bowl parties this year, and there are two non-negotiables for me: something thrown in Buffalo sauce (chicken wings, cauliflower florets) and a spinach dip. I am partial to a cheesy spinach artichoke dip, with lots of tortilla chips or Ritz crackers for dipping. a cast iron pizza wouldn’t hurt either. And there will be mozzarella sticks, but whether I make that right from scratch, that’s not something I’ll share in print. Eric Kim, cookery writer I probably won’t be watching the game (other than the halftime show), but I do love making chicken wings. I make a homemade lemon pepper rub that tastes great on roasted wings, no baking required. It’s super easy and satisfying. Chicken wings are also a great excuse to crack open a super cold beer. Genevieve Ko, delegate Editor Super Bowl snacks tend to get salty and are best washed down with a cold beer. But I think there is a place for dessert at every party. I want a little bit of sugar and even more salt and can have that in 15 minutes Rice Krispie treats studded with pretzels and dark chocolate. Margaux Laskey, editor-in-chief I have mixed feelings about the NFL, so I’m definitely one of those people who cares more about the food than the actual game. (I may or may not have just googled which teams even play.) That said, my partner loves the sport, so we got it right. I’ll have a big jar of Ali Slagles Chili simmering on the stove and a big pile of Samantha Seneviratnes drop cookies to eat next door. Chili is the one dish everyone in my family can agree on, and it tastes even better the next day. Nikita Richardson, editor-in-chief and writer of the Where to Eat: New York City newsletter I’m not entirely sure if I’m going to make anything for the Super Bowl this year. The part of the game I’m most invested in is Rihanna’s halftime show. But if I make something, it will most likely be Pigs in a dress of Dijon mustard. They are universally loved and even when they’re okay, they’re still damn good.

Brian Gallagher, editor in chief I’ll be watching the game in the Bay Area with a small group, most of whom don’t really care about the on-field action now that the Niners are no longer a factor. I don’t necessarily have a team for this either, but I’d like to see the Eagles take it just to read the reports on light poles in Philly. So a lot of the spirit around watching the game has to come from the food. That’s why I recommend it Ali Slagle’s seven-layer dip. It’s a classic, but with a great (and easy) twist by adding crushed corn nuts.

