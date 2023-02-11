2 Men’s tennis opens season with two losses against tough opponents





The Case Western Reserve University men’s tennis team, runners-up in Division III, opened its spring 2023 campaign on Friday, suffering a pair of losses against quality opponents. It fell 5-2 to Wayne State (fifth in Division III) and to Northwestern Ohio (the 2022 NAIA runner-up) at the Duchene Athletic Facility in Detroit, Michigan. The Spartans fell back to 0-2 after the two losses. In the opening game against Wayne State, senior James Hopper and junior Viswa Aduru defeated Cedric Drenth and Daniel Gray 7-6 (4) on No. 1 doubles, but the Warriors won the other two games to claim the double. Hopper went on to win the no. 1 singles 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 over Drenth, and sophomores Ans shah claimed a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 victory against Dom Spicer at No. 3 Singles. However, CWRU dropped the other four singles matches, including hard-fought three-set losses on the fifth and sixth singles. Wayne State improved to 3-1 after the win. CWRU swept the three doubles matches against Northwest Ohio to claim the one double point in the team’s scoring. Hopper and Aduru won 6-0 at No. 1 singles over Malik Omarkhanov and Martin Stanchev, senior Chris Provenzano and junior Sahil Dayal won 6-0 at No. 2 doubles over Nils Messin and Mike Stieler, and seniors Michael Sutanto And Diego Maza defeated Giovanni Branchetti and Sergio Conde 7–6 on No. 3 double. However, the Racers won four of the five singles games completed to clinch the team victory with Sutanto’s 6-1, 6-2 victory over none. 2 singles mark the lone Spartan victory. First year Enmay Devaraj was leading 6-2, 3-1 at No. 6 singles when play was stopped. Northwestern Ohio increased the record to 3-2 after the win. The Spartans will try to recover when they return home to the Mayfield Village Racquet Club tomorrow for three games against Division III opponents. CWRU presents Wittenberg at 2 p.m., Wooster at 3 p.m. and 20e– ranked Kenyon at 4:30 p.m

