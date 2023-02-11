ITTF Foundation publishes major strategic plan





Overview: The ITTF Foundation Strategic Plan outlines the Foundation’s strategy, priorities and organizational growth for the next three years, while some of the included actions have already been implemented in 2022 and will continue through 2025. The ITTF Foundation has officially launched its strategic plan for the period 2022-2025. This has four strategic spearheads: Programmes, Organization & Governance, Promotion and Fundraising & Partnerships. The strategic plan outlines the Foundation’s strategy, priorities and organizational growth for the next three years, with some of the included actions already implemented in 2022. These four strategic priorities will be supported by 7 objectives, 26 objectives and 27 actions and key indicators. Programs: ITTF Foundation will strengthen and enhance existing ITTF Foundation programs and projects by developing coherent theories of change, impact measurement and capacity building. The foundation will expand the existing activities of the Foundation. Organization & Governance: ITTF Foundation will increase the Foundation’s recognition as an international organization with strong governance. Promotion: ITTF Foundation will have repositioned ourselves and established a strong identity as a not-for-profit organization with powerful impact stories and case studies demonstrating the changes we have made in the communities in which we operate. The Foundation will promote equitable, timely access to the Foundation’s programmes/projects. Fundraising & Partnerships: ITTF Foundation will achieve a position of expanding and diversifying the amount of revenue generated by additional sources, reducing reliance on the ITTF and existing funding partners. The vision is to create a sustainable set of revenue streams that not only support the financial goals of the organization, but also raise awareness of who we are and the impact we have. The Foundation will increase the number of multi-year sponsors, donors, partners and grant providers across all revenue streams to achieve our strategic goals and impact more people. ITTF Foundation was pleased to release our Strategic Plan, which was created with close guidance and invaluable input from our Board of Directors, ITTF member associations, project partners, corporate associations, sponsors and ITTF group officers and staff. This strategic plan is crucial to our work for the coming years, with global and local organizations and as an independent organization established by the ITTF. As part of the ITTF Group, the Strategic Plan has been developed in line with the ITTF Strategic Plan 2018-2024. ITTF Foundation should inspire and lead by example the table tennis community; we want them to follow us in using our sport as a tool for human development. Leandro Olvech, Director of the ITTF Foundation. The launch of this strategic plan marks our willingness to expand our programs and achieve greater impact through replication in more countries and territories. Related

