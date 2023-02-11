Tennis player Alexander Bublik smashes several rackets during complete meltdown





Don’t react to the racket! Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets as he suffered a loss to unranked opponent Grgoire Barrre at Open Sud de France on Thursday. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrre 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a game in which he saw 14 double faults and was unable to defend his French tournament title. Both players switch ends as Barrre takes a 6-0 lead in the third set of the match that’s when images show up Bublik destroys his racket to pieces. Bublik, who was number 6 in the tournament and 50th in the world, walks back to his bench and does his best Nick Kyrgios impression, crushing two more broken racquets, making it now three in front of the rowdy crowd.





Alexander Bublik smashed his racket to the ground as Barrre led 6-0 in the third set of the match. Twitter/Tennis TV The 25-year-old fell to 0-6 on the year. “The game should be over when this happens. Not necessary at all” said one Twitter user. “Terrible”, another user said. “Let him play with that racket.” Australian tennis player Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for smashing two of his rackets after a quarterfinal loss to Karen Khachanov at the US Open last September.





Alexander Bublik went back to his bench and smashed two more rackets. Twitter/Tennis TV Bublik is no stranger to losing his cool when things aren’t going his way on the pitch. After losing to Maxime Cressy for the ATP Hall of Fame Open title in July, Bublik left the crowd scratching their heads after an eerie second-place finish. “There’s not much to say. To be honest, I am very upset by the result, but I want to congratulate Max on his first title, says the Kazakhstani star.





This isn’t the first time Alexander Bublik has let his emotions get the better of him when things don’t go his way. Getty Images I mean, if you’re that lucky, put all your money on red, please, you’re going to win big, Bublik adds. Bublik, agree ranked as high as 30th in the world after winning his 1st ATP Tour title in the 5th final in 2019, he holds a career record of 103-103.

Sources

