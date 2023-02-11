Dharamsala threatens to lose India to Australia 3rd Test: Report | Cricket

The third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, scheduled for March 1-5, could be moved to Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, as the ground may not yet be suitable for international matches after a recent renovation.

According to ESPNCricinfo, a final call on the matter is expected within the next few days, based on the outcome of an inspection that will be conducted by the board’s team of experts. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already shortlisted some backup venues such as Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore where the match could be rescheduled if Dharamsala is excluded.

The last time Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala hosted a cricket match last February was the twin T20Is between India and Sri Lanka last February. Since then no cricket has been played on the ground since HPCA decided to pass on the outfield and install a new drainage system. It is clear that the outfield is still not finished and is interspersed with bare spots where the turf has not yet bonded.

It is also understood that BCCI carried out an inspection on February 3, but another inspection is scheduled for this weekend, after which a final call will be made.

The inspection team will determine if the outfield is safe enough and can tolerate the wear and tear associated with hosting a test match. The outfield is sand-based, which experts say needs a dense turf.

Located in the Dhauladhar Mountains of the Central Himalayas, the HPCA Stadium is a very scenic location in the sport. It last hosted first-class cricket just before the COVID-19 pandemic descended in early 2020. It has hosted only one test in the 2016-2017 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won in four days to win the series 2-. 1.

While ticket sales have started for the second Test in the current series to be played in Delhi from February 17. The tickets for the last two Test matches have not been released. The fourth test is scheduled in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13. The first test is currently taking place in Nagpur. India is currently 321/7 at the end of Day 2, with Ravindra Jadeja (66*) and Axar Patel (52*) in the fold. A fifer from Jadeja (5/47) had helped India bundle the Aussies for 177 in the first innings. India has a 144-run lead going into the first inning.