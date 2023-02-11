Will football leaks finally blow up the Premier League?

In the spring of 2019, I was in Lisbon to report on the case of Rui Pinto, a young Portuguese computer hacker and antiques dealer, who had set up Football Leaks, a WikiLeaks-style one-man operation that has been digging millions of pages of secret documents from Europe’s biggest football clubs, exposing tax fraud, corruption and a host of other horrors. In Portugal, Pinto was best known for his work focusing on Benfica, the country’s most successful and influential club. (An executive at the time likened the magnitude and suddenness of the leaks to a terrorist attack.) While I was in town one night, Benfica were playing Sporting Lisbon, one of its historic rivals, in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup, and I went to a sports bar in the center of Lisbon hoping to interview fans about O Mercado do Benfica (the Benfica Market), a salacious website, mostly made up of leaked emails, which also accused Pinto. (He has always denied this.)

Somewhat to my surprise, the Benfica fans I spoke to that night were quite friendly, even when it came to Pinto. He was then thirty years old and in prison. Pinto was arrested in Hungary in January 2019 on charges of blackmail and computer fraud, and was extradited to Lisbon for his own protection, where he was held separately from other prisoners. Then, as now, Pinto was something of a Robin Hood figure in Portugal, a stubborn anarchist member of the bad generation (generation in trouble), whose future has been stifled by the economic crisis in the Eurozone. While chatting to the even-tempered Benfica fans, I happened to mention Football Leaks revelations about the wild spending of England’s Premier League champions Manchester City. At that moment, a middle-aged English Manchester City fan confronted me. Which documents? Who was I? What was I talking about? A journalist? Shit as usual. He didn’t look like he was going to hit me. But he wouldn’t let it go either. I made my excuses and left.

As an institution, Manchester City, the winner of the EPL in 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, has always been very defensive about the obvious fact that it has paid its way to success. Since the team was acquired in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, Manchester City have spent nearly $2.5 billion on player transfers. , a total only recently eclipsed by Chelsea, which was formerly owned by Roman Abramovich, the pro-Putin oligarch.

Part of City’s defensive stance stems from having very expensive lawyers who challenge any claim that the club has enjoyed an unfair advantage. The rest comes from the supporters, who identify strongly with the team’s turbulent years when City were the constantly teased weaker sibling of Manchester United, traditionally the wealthiest and most successful sports franchise in English football. Before 2012, the year City won the EPL for the first time under Mansour’s ownership, the club had won two league titles in 120 years. For football fans like me who remember the old days, Manchester City have always been an easy team to love: sometimes brilliant, more often chaotic and horrible. They had a great patio song, Blue Moon, and posed no real threat to the establishment. During the club’s yo-yo years in the late 1990s, City dropped to the third tier of English football, two divisions below EP Country. and Shaun Goater, a crass but effective striker from Bermuda, who was serenaded by fans to the tune of Cwm Rhondda: Feed the Goat and He Will Score.

That version of City has been shed, as has an earlier stage of life. The club has undergone a metamorphosis, inside and out. It has a new stadium, new players and a new meaning. City Football Group, the parent company, hosts football clubs on five continents, from New York to Melbourne, playing in matching sky blue uniforms. Since 2008, the team has won 17 major trophies, most of them in the hands of Pep Guardiola, arguably the most successful club coach in the world. Guardiola’s teams have a tendency to suffocate the opposition by monopolizing the ball, and in recent years English football has also felt suffocated at times. In 2018, City became the first team in EPL history to score 100 points in a season. The following year it scored ninety-eight. The team roster is like a global investment portfolio of lite players: a minimum of two, preferably three, in each position. The last remnant of City’s long-held fragility, its former identity, and the most interesting thing about the team is its continued inability to dominate European football competitions, but that day will surely come. It’s now a titan.

On February 6, the EPL announced that the titan will stand trial for cheating. The charge sheet, published in full on the league’s website, is an incomprehensible salad of alleged rule violations: 2013/14 season, Premier League rules B.15, E.3, E.4, E.11, E.12 and E .49. But the overall effects and possible consequences are breathtaking. Manchester City are accused of breaking league rules some 150 times since 2009, mainly in ways related to financial fairness. The EPL will appoint an independent committee of three senior lawyers to deal with the charges privately. The club can be kicked out of the competition.

The charges against City were drawn up during a four-year investigation by Bird & Bird, a law firm employed by the EPL. The research started in the spring of 2019, a few weeks before I visited Lisbon, and four months after that The mirror, the German news magazine, published a detailed description of City’s alleged financial cheating; the report was based on revelations from Football Leaks, which the club dismissed as an organized and obvious attempt to damage its reputation. In total, Pinto passed The mirror four terabytes of data, collected from every corner of the nearly ninety million documents, the magazine kept on a series of secure servers on the tenth floor of its Hamburg office.

The reporting team of The mirror found payment records suggesting the existence of secret bank accounts intended to pay technical personnel and internal emails between city officials indicating that the terms of sponsorship deals were manipulated to comply with EPL spending rules and UEFA (the administrators of European football) to ensure that clubs balance their income with their expenditure. (Appendix A: In 2013, Manchester City’s then chief financial officer, Jorge Chumillas, emailed one of the club’s directors, Simon Pearce, to check if it was OK to change a series of contracts. Of course replied Pearce. We can do whatever we want.) Earlier this week I texted Rafael Buschmann, a reporter from The mirror team, asking him if his journal had provided Bird & Bird with Pintos data for the EPL study. He said no. But he pointed out that there were many Manchester City documents available to download from The mirror Website for almost a year, which would have helped the researchers. The most damaging documents are probably not from the club itself. Thirty of the EPL charges against the club relate to failure to cooperate with and assist the Premier League in its investigations. Manchester City denies all allegations.

What happens next is a mystery. Alarming or not, the sheer scale of the PL charges is at a level that IF found should lead to relegation, Stefan Borson, a former Manchester City financial adviser, tweeted Monday. In recent years, numerous English football clubs, mostly in the lower leagues, have been fined or deducted points for breaching spending rules. But there has never been a case of this magnitude in the EPLa league full of irresponsible investors or a club for which a financial fine would matter less. In 2012, Rangers Football Club, one of Scotland’s most storied sides, was relegated to the Fourth Division, the lowest tier of the professional game, for years of questionable bookkeeping. In 2006 Juventus, the serial champions of Italy’s Serie A, was relegated and stripped of two of its titles for match-fixing. (Last month was Juventus punished again by the authorities, lost fifteen points for false accounting. The best never learn.)