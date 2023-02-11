Boston College Men’s Hockey loses 3-1 to Maine





The Boston College men’s hockey team was unable to break their long scoreless drought on Friday night as they dropped their game against Maine 3-1. In a script we’ve seen played out countless times over the past few games, the Eagles didn’t play a bad game for the most part and had their fair share of good scoring opportunities, but were bitten by their complete lack of true finishing ability. BC looked good to start the first period, stringing together four or five good serves to get the game going, but it was Maine who got on the board first. Cutter Gauthier took a big hit on the boards trying to get away and flipped the puck. That gave Maine a 2-on-1 away to Mitch Benson, and they made no mistake, easily converting to make it 1-0 just over five minutes later. The Black Bears made it 2-0 about 10 minutes later and scored. on a breakaway after BC lost the puck by just a few seconds in their first power play of the night. The Eagles had a few half-chances in the final minutes of the period, but were unable to take the lead and went into the first break looking for two goals. The two teams skated to a scoreless second period, with BC taking over the odds and controlling the game for stretches, but failing to convert. The Eagles got two big chances from the first throw-in and Gautier fired a puck off the post on a power play later in the period, but as has been the case in so many recent games, they lacked the ability to finish their chances. Mitch Benson did make one big save late in the period to keep the game from spiraling out of control and Maine held onto their 2-0 lead heading into the third period. There wasn’t much action for most of the third period, with the Eagles coming up empty on another power play and Mitch Benson making some nice saves, basically summing up the first 15 minutes. The Eagles looked utterly dead in this game until Trevor Kuntar managed to shoot one in from close range to make it a 2-1 game with 3:53 left in regulation. The Eagles pressed for a goal from there and Benson was pulled earlier than usual to give them a chance with an extra skater, but Maine managed to score an empty net goal to put it away. If you’ve seen a BC game in the past few weeks, you’ve pretty much seen them all. Apart from Cutter Gauthier, this team just doesn’t score any consistent goals and even he hasn’t been turning on that much lately. Defensively they aren’t that bad and Benson is certainly good enough to keep them in these games, but when the Eagles are two goals down it feels like the game might as well be over even though it’s still early. This means BC are going eight games in a row without a win, and their next chance to get things back on track won’t get any easier as they take on BU in the Beanpot consolation match on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2023/2/10/23595090/boston-college-mens-hockey-loses-3-1-to-maine-trevor-kuntar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos