Hokies shutout Purdue Fort Wayne to close out opening weekend





9 Virginia Tech

VT



5-0 0 Purdue-Fort Wayne

PUR-FW



0-5 9 0 Purdue-Fort Wayne

PUR-FW 0-5 Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 R H E

Virginia Tech

VT

1 0 5 2 1 9 9 1

Purdue-Fort Wayne

PUR-FW

0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 W: Cock, Bre (1-0)

L: Jones, A. (0-2)

WILMINGTON, NC — The No. 11 Virginia Tech softball team closed the opening weekend with a run-rule victory, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 9-0 in five innings. This is the second five-inning win this weekend.So. Break Peck and R-So. Molly Jacobson combined to throw up a shutout and junior Eddie Green had four RBI to lead the Hokies. Tech finished the opening weekend 5-0, beating opponents 32-3 over its five wins. The Hokies pitching staff also has a combined ERA of .23, while their opponents register a 6.07. Peck (1-0) started and picked up the win for Virginia Tech in her pitching debut, pitching three shutout innings while allowing two hits, no walks, and one strikeout. Jacobson came out of the bullpen, pitched two shutout innings and gave up three hits. In the batter’s box, the Hokies got the pace from junior Eddie Green , who went 2-for-3 on the day with two home runs and four RBI. Junior Emma Ritter went 3-for-3 on the day with a home run and an RBI. Senior Jayme Bailey continued her hot streak for Virginia Tech, hitting three hits in three trips to the plate while adding a triple and two RBI. Bailey closes out the weekend leading the team with a .714 average. HOW IT HAPPENED The Hokies opened the scoring in the first inning when Bailey tripled for Ritter. From there, Tech scored on runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, with their biggest output coming in the third when they scored five runs. That five-run inning included two Virginia Tech home runs by Ritter and Greene. Tech travels to Florida this coming weekend to participate in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, playing five games over the weekend starting Friday. The Hokies face Oklahoma State, Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona and USF a season ago, all NCAA Tournament teams. The Cowgirls, Bruins and Wildcats all advanced to the World Series. GAME NOTES Peck and Jacobson combined for a five-hit shutout.

The Hokies got two home runs off Greene’s bat.

Virginia Tech got three-hit games from both Ritter and Bailey.

The Hokies’ net worth was led by Greene, who got two extra hits in the ball game.

Greene drove in four points for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech took an 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and didn’t relinquish that lead for the remainder of the game.

The Hokies defeated the Mastodons by a clip of 9-5.

Virginia Tech was 5-for-9 (.556) with runners in scoring position.

The Hokies walked four from Purdue Fort Wayne’s pitching. Support Virginia Tech softball by making a K pledge today.

