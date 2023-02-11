The ever-evolving Rohit Sharma is cricket’s Kamal ‘Dasavatharam’ Hassan

The New Rohit Sharma is the oldest nickname of the Indian captain. It was the same 10 years ago when he made a grand comeback to India’s ODI squad after being dropped for the 2011 World Cup. That tag was glued back to him as he refined his stroke play – checking those flashy cover drives and master the less risky pull. Ditto when he demonstrated his leadership skills by winning five Indian Premier League titles for Mumbai Indians and proved his test credentials in that dream season with over 900 runs in 2021.

Like those annually upgraded Apple products, Rohit has become smarter and wiser. He has added new features to his stroke, honed his skills – megapixels and gigabytes are still being added to this ever-evolving cricketer. Rohit Sharma 2.0 was a decade old update, this is Rohit Sharma Pro Max probably its best version.

Very early in the game against the best test team in the world, Rohit seems to have made a big leap. There are early signs that this could be the coming-of-age series for a player who has a massive following but has yet to achieve cult status. At Nagpur, amidst the throng of active modern batting greats at the 22 yards, he easily seemed the batsman best equipped to deal with the tricky course. While there are no one-on-one confrontations between batsmen in cricket, it gives plenty of room and opportunity for the good old man. On this dirt road, Rohit has been a runaway leader and is in danger of winning the race of batting.

Even as captain he excelled. He has had a degree of opposition and also the backing of the team’s rank and file. Unlike in the past, his working relationship with Rahul Dravid was a non-story. The media has not yet called it a clique, nor are they suggesting that the two are at odds. Screaming headlines from factions or friction now seem to be a thing of the past.

The house is in order, the captain is one of the runs, if the results follow, in the year of the World Test Championship final and the 50-over World Cup, Rohit could leave a lasting legacy. Rohit the captain has a chance to fulfill the promise that Rohit the batsman failed to keep.

Over time, under the indulgent gaze of India, Rohit has grown in years and stature. From the 20-year-old baby of the winning MS Dhonis 2007 World T20 team to the 35-year-old father of a 4-year-old and an all-format India skipper, the boy from Borivali has been constantly changing attitudes. up while staying in the spotlight.

This is how during his 15-year storied career, public perceptions of him constantly changed. If one wants to call Virat Kohli a Rajinikanth, then Rohit Kamal Dasavatharam is Hassan. The gifted teen with a high elbow strike to die for; Sachin Tendulkar’s heir apparent at number 4; will he flirt away his talent like Kambli’ phase; he’s not another Kambli phase; comeback king; confused lower-order batsman; born again opener; plate breaker; No-hit-to-Hitman transformation; tragic World Cup hero; ICC event also ran; captain in waiting, and now captain.

It’s these infinite makeovers that make slotting difficult for this batting thespian. There are days when his matchday numbers on the scoreboard signaled a brutal attack on bowlers, but those in the stadium have memories of silky grace. Has there ever been a Rohit-like batsman?

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates Australia’s Todd Murphy’s wicket with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma during the first day of the first India-Australia cricket test match in Nagpur, India, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo)

In 2006, when Rohit was playing in the U-19 World Cup, the team’s video analyst had made a short film to encourage the boys. He juxtaposed the clips of the team’s most important players with the all-time greats. Cheteshwar Pujara was clearly paired with Rahul Dravid, Piyush Chawla was tagged with Shane Warne, and Rohit was celebrated as a Mark Waugh lookalike.

During his Deccan Chargers days, many saw a VVS Laxman in him. When he started hitting those big hundreds as an opener, he was Virender Sehwag. Between Laxman and Sehwag is a batting width likely to suit any batsman who has ever played the game. This says that Rohit is the mesmerizing optical illusion that can make one see his favorites in him. Doesn’t his paddle sweeper have shades of Tendulkar? Isn’t there a little bit of Sourav Ganguly in him when he dances down the track? The ghost can’t decide, but is there anything in his leg game that reminds of Dravid? Therefore, it is rare to find someone who is allergic to Rohit’s batter.

The purists talk about his late-playing skills, ability to spot length early, and the timing that makes a killing blow look like a nudge to the untrained eye. Even for those who go to a cricket match for exactly the same reason as a multiplex, Rohit is a big draw. He’s the reason they can dance crazy to celebrate sixes, cheer until they lose their voices, and go home elated even when the home side loses. Rohit provides entertainment for both the investor and the uninitiated.

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Until recently, Rohit’s beautiful playing was cursed. You remember his hits, sixes, punches, pulls but very rarely the context of the innings. Who did he score his highest-ever ODI score of 264 against, and did this decide the outcome of the series? Only the die-hard geeks would have the answer. It’s Sri Lanka, by the way, in a dead rubber.

Now things are changing. His 120 off the bad wicket at Nagpur is one for the ages. It will remain part of Indian folklore, the feel-good Aussie-bashing bedtime story for cricket-crazy kids.

There are a few clichés that are often used when describing Rohit’s lazy elegance and he has a lot of time to play his tricks. Rohit hates them both. A few years ago, in his riveting Sky Sports interview with player-turned-pundit Dinesh Karthik, he expressed his mock exasperation at this popular take on his batting.

Also hidden in his answer is the untold story of pain and struggle that is often overlooked when one appreciates or undercuts those with a languid battle approach. Rohit laughed at carrying the burden of the word lazy for far too long. Ever since I started playing for India, they said I had lazy elegance. I don’t understand that term. Being lazy gets you nowhere. You have to be there, lead the way. If I play the pull shot for someone bowling at 90 mph, I’ll get hit on the head if I’m lazy, people need to understand that, he said.

He even rejected the extra time theory. He takes pains to explain the simple physics of a ball’s speed, again with a funny half-smile on his face, he says: A ball traveling at 150 km/h travels the same for everyone. I do not have time. There are guys who can rattle you. Technically, you could say some play late, others push forward, he explains.

In that delightfully candid conversation, DK reveals Rohit’s major transformation following his marriage to his former manager, Ritika. The teammates are divided over the issue of the star cricketers changing their tastes with age.

You used to cry watching Sooryavansham (Bollywood’s hit family drama), now you watch Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad and How I Met Your Mother, asks DK. Not far from the camera, the woman watches. Rohit is surprised by his interviewer’s inquiry. I am from Borivali (suburb of Mumbai) but after my marriage I became a Townie… Colaba, he replies with a cheery clap. You have to upgrade yourself.

After Nagpur, you couldn’t agree more with him. Whatever his avatar, Rohit has led India’s fanatical cricket cult to believe in the doctrine of the savior incarnation.