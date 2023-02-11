5 possible targets for the future expansion of the league





Before the season, the landscape of college football changed rapidly. We’ve seen both in recent years Oklahoma And Texas announce their intentions to join the SEC and complete those jumps this week. That kind of proclaimed the Big 12 as a secondary conference in the process. USC and UCLA did the same with the Pac-12 and announced them incoming move to the Big Ten. Buy Hawkeyes tickets Expansion, expansion, expansion. That’s all anyone can talk about during the summer leading up to the season. Seriously, those conversations trumped any conversation about the actual players getting ready to take the field at the end of June. Everyone had to publish their two super conference fanfictions and then try to solve the puzzle involving the scattered remnants of the other “Power Five” conferences. And then… it all stopped. Suddenly people remembered that real football matches were going on, and as usual, it caught everyone’s attention. It seems people care more about who is going to win the national championship than who is going to fill in the remaining spots in the Big 12. That is so far. Now that the low season is back, the focus is starting to shift again. Recently Athlon Sports published a look at the teams that could potentially substitute USC and UCLA in the Pac-12. Being a hype beast who only cares about the conferences that matter, I immediately started thinking about Big Ten expansion again. So, here are five (sort of) teams that I think would be a nice addition to the Big Ten. state of Iowa

I mean, this one just seems like a no-brainer right? The Cyclones match the Big Ten in so many ways. They are a good fit geographically, but with the addition of schools on the west coast, that now seems to matter less and less. They already built in their rivalry with Iowa, a rivalry that would become even more important as a conference rivalry. Outside of just football, Iowa State would be a good addition to the Big Ten for both men’s and women’s basketball. However, what I would be most excited about is their inclusion in the Big Ten for wrestling. The top wrestling conference in the NCAA would only get stronger. Our lady

Our lady feels like the other pretty obvious. With how many television deals just keep rising and rising and becoming more and more lucrative for these big conferences, it’s only a matter of time before Notre Dame collapses and joins them. Everyone has been quick to associate them with the Big Ten, and rightly so given the location and style of football they play. Oklahoma state

With Oklahoma advancing to the SEC, it only makes sense for the Cowboys to follow suit and join the Big Ten. They’ve historically been a very good football program, and they’re also one of wrestling’s most storied programs. State of North Carolina

Many different ACC schools have been tossed around as potential expansion targets for the Big Ten. Most have suggested the Big Ten look to extend the range in college basketball with both North Carolina and duke. Miami is another option, a historic football powerhouse that has brought in many big names and a large fan base. I think the North Carolina State Wolfpack is the team everyone overlooks. They can be a very valuable addition to the Big Ten. They have a really good football team and I know I keep emphasizing the wrestling element, but that’s an integral part of the Big Ten conference identity. The Wolfpack is very good in that area. The Pac-12 teams

I’m going to merge these all into one selection, because it’s been talked about to death for the past few months. Oregon, Washington, Utah, Stanford, California. Choose. They all make sense for their own different reasons. Contact/follow us@HawkeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebookto follow the continued coverage of Iowa news, notes and views.

