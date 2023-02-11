UW-Stevens Point claim men’s ice hockey championship





SUPERIOR, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point claimed the 2023 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) men’s ice hockey championship with a 2-1 victory over UW-Superior at Siinto S. Wessman Arena on Feb. 10. The conference title is the seventh in the past nine seasons and the 16th overall for the Pointers. UW-Stevens Point (15-5-4 overall, 11-2-1 WIAC/32 pts.) also secured the top spot for the WIAC Tournament/Commissioners Cup (hosted by Culvers) starting February 17-18 with first round matches between the No. 6 seed/No. 3 seed and No. 5 seed/No. 4 seed. The Pointers received a bye in the first round and will host a semifinal against the No. 5/No. 4 matches. The winner of the WIAC tournament receives an automatic NCAA bid. Against UW-Superior, Fletcher Anderson gave the No. 9-ranked Pointers the lead with a power play goal at 7:29 of the first period. Andrew Poulias and Mick Heneghan provided helpers as UW-Stevens Point led after one. Neither team scored in the second period, although UW-Stevens Point goaltender Ryan Wagner was busier in the 11-save period than in the first, when he had to make only one stop. Midway through the third period, the Yellowjackets found the tying run when Jordan Guiney was assisted by Dusty Bergstrom and CJ Walker. But the match was tied for just over a minute. Anderson scored his second of the game at 10:11 of the third. His eventual winner was assisted by Dawson Sciarrino. Wagner only needed to make one more of his 21 saves to secure victory. UW-Superior goaltender Dylan Meilun had 27 saves. # # # # #

