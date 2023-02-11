Personal Best Traps at Tiger Paw on Day 1





CLEMSON, SC If North Carolina A&T competitors want to take a step toward clinching the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in March, Clemson University’s Tiger Paw Invitational is the place to do it. Friday was Tiger Paw’s first day at the Clemson University Indoor Complex as the Aggies took on top talent, taking on hundreds of athletes from the country’s top 30 programs and professionals from teams sponsored by Adidas, Nike and New Balance. It forced many Aggies to step up their performances. With 13 athletes competing on Day 1, the Aggies saw six personal best performances. After completing three rounds of the men’s 60-meter hurdles, freshman Jason Holmes finished seventh, behind three of the nation’s top-5 and one professional athlete sponsored by TRS. But more importantly, Holmes ran a personal best of 7.69 in the semifinals. As a result, there is a chance of Holmes breaking into the top-10 nationally. It would be a big jump from his current No. 37. Holmes came in second in the CAA over the weekend, but he could finish first after the weekend. In the highly contested men’s 400-meter event, sophomore Reheem Hayles ran a 45.95 to finish fifth among 81 runners. All but one of the Hayles contestants ranked in the top-10 nationally. Hayles 45.95 is a new indoor PR, hopefully improving on his number 8 nationally. His time will almost ensure that Hayles will compete in the NCAA indoor championships. Teammate Shemar Chambers may also have improved his national standings in the 400 meters by finishing 11th to Clemson with a time of 46.37. Going into the weekend, the nation’s 16th-best time was 46.37. The top-16 times at national level qualify for national. Competition in the women’s 400 m saw the diploma Jada Griffin placed 17th of 81 athletes with an indoor PR of 53.03. Of those finishing ahead of Griffin, many were in the top-15 in the country, and one was sponsored by Puma. In the field events, Qualiar Newton and Carl Alexander personal best performance in men’s weight throw. Newton finished fourth, raising his PR from 56 feet, 6 inches to 57 feet, 3 inches. Alexander jumped from 52 feet, 8 inches to 54 feet, 9 inches, finishing eighth. Newton and Alexander could give the Aggies important points at the CAA indoor championships. Tiger Paw Invite continues Saturday with events starting with the women’s shot put at 10am and ending with the men’s 4×400 at 3:45pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2023/2/10/track-field-personal-best-fall-at-tiger-paw-on-day-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos