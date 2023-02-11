Sports
IND vs AUS Day 3, 1st Test: Cricket veterans cheer at India win against Kangaroos – Check Reactions
IND vs AUS Day 3, 1st Test: India on Saturday 11 February defeated Australia on the third day of its five-day first test match at Nagpur. The host team defeated the Kangaroos by an inning and 132 runs. With this victory, Team Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series of four games.
After India’s historic victory, cricket enthusiasts, pundits and ex-cricketers took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared their reactions. Look here-
1. Virender Sehwag
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the performance of Indian cricketers saying “Well done guys”.
“What a performance by Team India. Australia seemed to have lost the natch before it started with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully, which required Test cricket and scored 400, Australia played another wicket in their minds. Well done, guys,” he tweeted.
What a performance by Team India.
Australia appeared to have lost the natch before starting with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully, which requires Test cricket and scored 400, Australia played another wicket in their minds. Well done guys pic.twitter.com/yYySfXh8lb
Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 11, 2023
2.Sachin Tendulkar
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also referred to as the God of cricket, said:
“India was already trailing by 5 before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 points. Says a lot about our batting depth and contributions from our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11!
India was already behind by 5 before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Says a lot about our stroke depth and our lower order contributions. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XMYA5IifxS
Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2023
Read also:India beats Australia in 1st test match at Nagpur; Jadeja, Ashwin destroy famous Aussie battle line-up in less than 3 days
3. Dinesh Karthik
Indian cricketer and commentator Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik also praised the Indian team for dominating the game from start to finish. He tweeted, “India dominated the test from start to finish. Great start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!”
India dominated the test from start to finish.
Great start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iGhQtfgQM4
DK (@DineshKarthik) February 11, 2023
4. Wasim Jaffer
Former right-handed opening batsman and occasional right-arm off-break bowler of India Wasim Jaffer congratulated Team India.
He said, “Never judge a pitch before both teams have hit it. If both teams are struggling, it’s the pitch. If only one team is struggling, it’s the skills. Well played Team India #INDvAUS.”
Never judge a pitch until both teams have hit it. When both teams are struggling, it’s the field. If only one team is struggling, it’s the skills. Well played Team India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU
Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023
5. Venkatesh Prasad
Former Indian cricketer, coach and commentator Venkatesh Prasad expressed his happiness and congratulations to the Indian team. He praised Jadeja’s excellent batting and bowling performance. He also praised Rohit for his brilliant century, Ashwin, Shami and Akshar Patel for showing all-round skills.
Prasad said in a tweet: “A dominant test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit shows his class with a superb 100, Ashwin shows why Aussies are so concerned about him and Axar Patel shows good all round skills and not about Shami. Happy Unity, Team India. #INDvAUS.”
A dominant test win. Jadeja the shining star with bat and ball. Rohit shows his class with a magnificent 100, Ashwin shows why Aussies are so concerned about him and Axar Patel shows good all-round skills, not to mention Shami. Happy Unity, Team India. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xEszU6DKCq
Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 11, 2023
6. Anil Kumble
Former Indian cricket captain, coach and commentator Anil Kumble also praised Team Blue for their complete passivity and congratulated them on the great win. “Complete dominance by #TeamIndia to seal a phenomenal victory. Skipper @ImRo45 led from the front and was well supported by support from @imjadeja & @ashwinravi99. @akshar2026 was also excellent #INDvAUS,” he tweeted.
Complete dominance through #TeamIndia to seal a phenomenal victory. skipper @ImRo45 led from the front and was well supported @imjadeja & @ashwinravi99s support. @akshar2026 was also excellent #INDvAUS
Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 11, 2023
7. Others
Cricket fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions to this phenomenal victory.
Intimidating and destructive are terms generally used for fast bowling pairings. I must say R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are as intimidating and destructive bowling couple as the cricketing world has ever seen #IndvAus
Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 11, 2023
That was an excellent performance #TeamIndia loved the way our bowler bowled today. Special Professor @ashwinravi99
Done and dusted with in 32 overs.#INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/TNWav4Jpm4
Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) February 11, 2023
Rohit Sharma on Jadeja and Ashwin
This guy is Hilarious #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/giGFXwO4hd
Yash (@yasshh19) February 11, 2023
