IND vs AUS Day 3, 1st Test: Cricket veterans cheer at India win against Kangaroos – Check Reactions

IND vs AUS Day 3, 1st Test: India on Saturday 11 February defeated Australia on the third day of its five-day first test match at Nagpur. The host team defeated the Kangaroos by an inning and 132 runs. With this victory, Team Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series of four games.

After India’s historic victory, cricket enthusiasts, pundits and ex-cricketers took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared their reactions. Look here-

1. Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the performance of Indian cricketers saying “Well done guys”.

“What a performance by Team India. Australia seemed to have lost the natch before it started with too much emphasis on the pitch. India batted skillfully, which required Test cricket and scored 400, Australia played another wicket in their minds. Well done, guys,” he tweeted.

2.Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also referred to as the God of cricket, said:

3. Dinesh Karthik

Indian cricketer and commentator Krishnakumar Dinesh Karthik also praised the Indian team for dominating the game from start to finish. He tweeted, “India dominated the test from start to finish. Great start to the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!”

4. Wasim Jaffer

Former right-handed opening batsman and occasional right-arm off-break bowler of India Wasim Jaffer congratulated Team India.

5. Venkatesh Prasad

Former Indian cricketer, coach and commentator Venkatesh Prasad expressed his happiness and congratulations to the Indian team. He praised Jadeja’s excellent batting and bowling performance. He also praised Rohit for his brilliant century, Ashwin, Shami and Akshar Patel for showing all-round skills.

6. Anil Kumble

7. Others

Cricket fans also took to Twitter to share their reactions to this phenomenal victory.

