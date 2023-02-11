Search warrants related to rape allegation involving former SDSU football players to be unsealed

A San Diego Supreme Court judge on Friday agreed to open 10 search warrants and supporting documents provided by police during an investigation into a teen’s allegations that she was raped in the fall of 2021 by then-football team members from San Diego State University.

Judge Jeffrey Fraser unsealed the warrants at the request of The San Diego Union-Tribune, The Los Angeles Times and other local media outlets, including CBS 8, Fox 5, KPBS, NBC San Diego and 10News.

The unsealed documents are expected to be released within a week or two to give the County District Attorneys Office time to do some redactions, including the names of the then high school student who made the allegations and testify under 18 years. The names of two individuals identified as former suspects will also be redacted. Their names have not been made public in filings.

The names of three other former potential suspects are not listed. Punter Matt Araiza and freshman Nowlin Paa Ewaliko and Zavier Leonard are publicly named in a civil suit brought by the teen, now 18 years old, last year.

The San Diego Police Department spent months investigating the allegations. Last year, District Attorney Summer Stephan’s office declined to press charges against anyone, citing no possibility of a possible criminal conviction.

The civil procedure remains intact.

The delayed release of the search warrants and supporting affidavit gives the District Attorneys Office until Wednesday to consider whether to appeal the judge’s decision to overturn the findings of the sexual assault exam the teen girl underwent, including DNA results. to reveal.

When asked about the judge’s decision to overturn the warrants, attorney Dan Gilleon, who is representing the young woman in her civil suit, texted: Good.

Regarding the release of the sexual assault investigation and its results, Gilleon said: “We support all the facts that come out.

According to the young woman’s lawsuit, the incident occurred at a Halloween party held at a College Area home on Oct. 17. She was 17 years old at the time and in high school.

In her suit, the woman said Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard of the residence before taking her to a bedroom where she said a group of men took turns raping her.

In court documents filed in the civil case, Araiza said he is innocent, the allegations are false, and any contact between him and the woman was consensual.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Araiza last year before the allegations were made public. In August, after he was named in the civil suit, the team released him.

On Friday, Araiza’s attorney, Dick Semerdjian, said a trial date had been set for October, and was pushing for the shortest trial date they could get.

We want Matt to get back on the football field, Semerdjian said. We are confident that he will prevail.

Araiza is also not going to settle the case. He feels strongly about his lack of accountability and he wants to go to court, Semerdjian said.

Neither Ewaliko nor Leonard remain on the Aztec soccer team.

Attorney Marc Carlos, who represented Ewaliko in the criminal investigation, declined to comment. Ewaliko’s lawyer in the civil case did not immediately call back Friday afternoon for comment.

Leonard could not be reached for comment and it was not clear if he was being represented by a lawyer in the civil case.