RPI kicks off weekend with 3-2 loss to Brown – troy record

TROY, NY Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Hockey did well from the jump in Friday night’s matchup with ECAC rival Brown at the Houston Field House.

RPI needed it as they are now in the last month of the regular season.

I think there’s a clear disappointment in a loss in a game where we did some things well enough to win, but some big things that allowed them to score three goals, RPI head coach Dave Smith said. They won most of the 50/50 fights, including face-offs, that cost us the game.

RPI fell to Brown 3-2 on Friday night to fall to 11-17-1 overall and 6-11 in conference play this season.

RPI falls 3-2 to Brown on February 10, 29023. (Photo by Joe Boyle).

RPI fell to Brown 3-2 on Friday night. (Photo by Ben McAvoy)

RPI fell to Brown 3-2 on Friday night. (Photo by Ben McAvoy)

We conced one goal from the lock and two from the top of the crease. Those are parts of the ice where we want to excel and we didn’t do that tonight, Smith said.

RPI outshot Brown 36-25 in the loss. RPI uncharacteristically led the shot for the entirety of the game, a potential morale win for the Engineers coming out of the loss.

I think we made good plays, they got some bounces there that were a little bit unlucky, Mahshie said. We generate a lot of attack just by getting pucks on the net.

I don’t think we played a terrible game, Hallbauer said. I think Brown got the lucky bounces and the calls so there’s no need to hang our heads and we look forward to tomorrow.

RPI and Brown traded goals in the first inning, with Brown scoring on the power play nearly ten minutes into the game with a shot that beat RPI goaltender Jack Watson’s glove-side cushion on a straight shot from the slot.

Brown’s power play goal was the Bears’ only power play of the night. Meanwhile, the Bears also killed RPI’s only power play opportunity of the night.

I thought the only power play we had was a decent look, a few all alone with the keeper, Smith said. On the penalty kill, they score a goal on a wrist shot from the lock. I thought there were a lot of opportunities for calls in both directions tonight and it goes down 1-1 on special teams.

RPI responded with a tip goal from Jakob Lee from Kyle Hallbauer’s shot. The goal was Lee’s seventh of the season, which now gave him 17 points.

RPI entered the locker room after the first with what could only be assumed to be a positive attitude. The game was stuck again and the wheels were spinning for the Engineers.

The wheels turned so well after the break that RPI generated a chance early in the second period when Henri Schreifels made a great spin to beat the defender before losing his footing and colliding with Brown goalkeeper Jacob Zacharewicz. The puck eventually went into the back of the net and RPI celebrated, but it was determined that Schriefels made contact with Zacharewicz without being pushed by a brown defender.

They said there was no contact with our player, Smith said. And then he ran into the keeper.

RPI kept up the pressure after calling the goal back, but it was Brown who would strike next thanks to Ryan Shostak’s presence of mind to wait backdoor for a pass. Shostak lost his footing as a pass came to him through the back door. The puck eventually hit Shostak’s foot and landed in the net and the umpires ruled the move a non-kicking move.

RPI leveled things less than a minute later when Ryan Mahshie picked up a juicy rebound up front that beat Zacharewiz five holes.

The winner of the Browns game was not without its own controversy.

At 13:43, Brown threw a puck at the net where Jordan Tornelli rushed forward to score his second of the night. Tornelli collided with Watson, but the goal was ruled legal.

They were actually watching to see if the puck went into the net, Smith said.

RPI’s push continued for the rest of the period and with six minutes left RPI’s chances started to build up, Brown also started to own the puck a lot in the attacking zone making it harder for RPI to get one last push full hold.

RPI generated a lot of chances late in the period, but also had to block about four or five shots in the last minute to keep

We had good energy, good flow with the puck, but the inability to win 50/50 fights gave them more of the puck than we would have liked, Smith said. We ran out of time, but you can’t say what would have happened.

Every game counts from now on and Saturday will be a big one for the Houston Field home as they host the 45th Big Red Freakout against Yale, who RPI fell to a few weeks ago.

I expect us to respond in a good way, Smith said. We have to keep working to play a full game. We did well, but we didn’t play a full game and if you do that in this competition you lose 3-2.

It’s a must win, not just because of The Freakout, but because we’re treating every game like a playoff game from now on, Hallbauer said. It’s a must for us.