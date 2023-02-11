Academy is 20 points clear at the top of the division





Torbay Academy’s whitewash victory over Brixham Sharks puts them 20 points clear at the top of Division One, writes TONY HALSE. Kacper Piwowar with Toma and Alessandro Mitranescu passed the Sharks challenge comfortably. However, with Josh Millman going strong, the Sharks did pull off a 7-3 victory over NA Eagles at Teign School. Clive Banham (Brixham Sharks) v Jeremy Broad (NA Eagles) NA Eagles bounced back in their second game of the week by beating Halwell A 8-2. Ben Richmond and Ben Yarde Buller were both undefeated for the Eagles. The Shipley twins, Nicholas and Stuart were unbeaten again as Torbay Academy 2 beat Brixham Gulls 7-3 to extend their lead at the top of Division Two. In another close encounter at the top of the table, the Gulls, in their second game of the week, split the points with NA Falcons whose Jim McIvor was undefeated. In Division Three there were two 8-2 wins for Torbay Academy 3 against Academy 5 and Torre Vikings, Ed Damanskas and Will Whittington with maximums. While the Academy 3 side currently has a comfortable lead, the chasers do have matches in their hands. A cap from Clare Northcott helped NA Kites to an 8-2 victory over Torbay Academy 7 in the Division Four encounter this week. There was a great handicap singles cup game between two Newton Abbot sides, NA Owls lost just six points to the NA Raptors. The Raptors team of Ed Moffatt, Huw Darch and Steve Tyler won 343-337. In the doubles cup, NA defeated Kestrels – Tim Shears, Bruce Freeman and Andy Millman – Torbay Academy 1 240-190. Torbay Academy 4 passed the NA Merlins 366-299. Peter Moretta, Andy Harris and John Fowler take on Brixham Sharks in the quarter-finals. Andy Millman and Tim Shears (NA Kestrels) v Patrik Cincala and Nicholas Shipley (Torbay Academy) Another very close encounter between two club mates saw the NA Ospreys team of Rob Ferguson, Ken Ramsden and Derek Stratton beat NA Hawks by six points 354-348. RESULTS Division One: NA Eagles 3 (M Burridge 2, Broad 1, Gaston 0), Brixham Sharks 7 (Millman 3, Harper 2, Banham 1, Dbls) Torbay Academy (1) 10 (K Piwowar 3, T Mitranescu 3, A Mitranescu 3, Dbls), Brixham Sharks 0 (Millman 0, Harper 0, Banham 0) Halwell A 2 (Dunn 1, Mercer 1, Smith 0), NA Eagles 8 (Richmond 3, Yarde-Buller 3, Broad 1, Dbls) Division Two: Torbay Academy (2) 7 (S Shipley 3, N Shipley 3, Perry 0, Dbls), Brixham Gulls 3 (Maynard 1, Edwards 1, Pack 1) Brixham Gulls 5 (Sharp 2, Edwards 2, Maynard 1), NA Falcons 5 (McIvor 3, Scriven 1, Wilshire 0, Dbls) Division Three: Torbay Academy (5) 2 (Mitranescu 2, Payne 0, Ichim 0), Torbay Academy (3) 8 (Damanskas 3, Whittington 2, Collins 2, Dbls) Torbay Academy (3) 8 (Whittington 3, Damanskas 2, Cooper 2, Dbls), Torre Vikings 2 (Holtham 1, Excell 1, Russell 0) Division Four: Torbay Academy (7) 2 (Fowler 2, Maynard 0, Pearce 0), NA Kites 8 (Northcott 3, Short 2, Stratton 2, Dbls) Singles Handicap Cup: NA Owls lost to NA Raptors 337-343 Team Double Handicap Cup: NA Merlins lost to Torbay Academy (4) 299-366 NA Kestrels beat Torbay Academy (1) 240-1 The NA Hawks lost to the NA Ospreys 348-354.

