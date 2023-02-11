No. 1 Women’s Tennis sweeps Washington 4-0





SEATTLE The No. 1 University of Texas women’s tennis team (7-0) swept host Washington (5-2) 4-0 Friday night in a round of 16 game in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. With the win, the Longhorns advance to No. 14 Iowa State in the Quarterfinals on Saturday, February 11 at 5:30 PM Central (3:30 PM Pacific). Texas took a 1-0 lead by taking the double. The duo of sophomores Sabina Zeynalova and graduation Marlee Zein earned a 6-3 victory on lane 3 over Sarah-Maude Fortin and Jennifer Kerr. Zeynalova and Zein jumped out to a 4-1 tie, before Fortin and Kerr won two of the next three games to climb within 5-3. In the next game, Zeynalova and Zein rallied from 30-40 to hold serve and cap off the 6-3 victory. Junior’s tandem Taisiya Pachkaleva and freshmen Nicole Rivkin took the double with a 6-4 win on court 2 against Hikaru Sato and Zehra Suko. Sato and Suko built a 3-0 lead before Pachkaleva and Rivkin answered by winning three games in a row to tie the game. After Sato and Suko held onto serve to take a 4-3 lead, Pachkaleva and Rivkin rallied from 15-40 down in the next game to hold onto serve and tie the score at 4- 4. Pachkaleva and Rivkin followed with a service break and then held serve to close out the game. In singles, No. 71 Zeynalova recorded a 6–1, 6–3 court 2 victory over Fortin. Zeynalova won the first four games en route to her 6–1 first set victory. Tied at 3-3 in the second set, she claimed three games in a row to close out the match. Junior No. 69 Angel Rapolu increased UT’s lead to 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-3 win at lane 3 against Astrid Olsen. Leading 2-1 in her opening set, Rapolu captured four games in a row to complete the 6-1 win in the first set. Trailing 3–2 in the second set, she claimed four games in a row to clinch victory. freshman Nicole Kirin earned the overall win in two games for the Longhorns by rallying for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 court 1 victory over Sato. After dropping her opening set to draw 2–2 in the second set, Khirin won four straight games on a deuce-point service break to tie the match at one set apiece. In the deciding third set, Khirin held a 2–0 lead before recovering from a 15–40 deficit to hold onto serve to take a 3–0 lead. Leading 5-3, she overcame a 30-40 deficit and held serve to a deuce point to complete her victory. The remaining three singles matches with Pachkaleva (lane 4), Rivkin (lane 5) and No. 113 Zein (lane 6) were all in third sets as they were retired after Khirin’s win. #1 Texas 4, Washington 0 Singles Order of Finish (2, 3, 1) Nicole Kirin (UT) def. Hikaru Sato (UW), 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 #71 Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. Sarah-Maude Fortin (UW), 6-1, 6-3 #69 Angel Rapolu (UT) def. Astrid Olsen (UW), 6-1, 6-3 Taisiya Pachkaleva (UT) vs. Jennifer Kerr (UW), 2-6, 6-3, 5-6, unfinished Nicole Rivkin (UT) vs. Melissa Sakar (UW), 1-6, 6-3, 5-6, unfinished #113 Marlee Zein (UT) v Erika Matsuda (UW), 6-7 (8-6), 6-1, 4-1, Unfinished Doubles Order of Finish (3, 2) Nicole Kirin / Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) vs. Astrid Olsen/Erika Matsuda (UW), 4-4, unfinished Taisiya Pachkaleva / Nicole Rivkin (UT) def. Hikaru Sato/Zehra Suko (UW), 6-4 Sabina Zeynalova / Marlee Zein (UT) def. Sarah-Maude Fortin/Jennifer Kerr (UW), 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/11/womens-tennis-no-1-womens-tennis-sweeps-washington-4-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos