How Michigan State vs. Michigan – College Hockey (2/11/23) watch | Channel, stream, preview





DETROIT, Michigan – Two hated rivals take to the ice at Motor City Saturday night, wrapping up another thrilling weekend streak as Michigan and Michigan State meet in another edition of The Duel in the D. Watch NCAA Hockey FuboTV (7-day free trial) In their first meeting in East Lansing on Friday night, Michigan jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. Although the Spartans were able to narrow the gap to one in the third period, the Wolverines held on for a 4–2 victory. Gavin Brindley led the Wolverines with two goals and an assist, while Adam Fantilli also grabbed two points. Dating back to their first meeting in January 1922, the Wolverines and Spartans have met 333 times. Their rivalry has led to conference championships and even a few outdoor games. Michigan is 173-138-24 against MSU all-time, with the two teams sharing their first streak this season in December. This will be the 35th time the two programs play in Detroit, as the Spartans and Wolverines have played at the home of the Detroit Red Wings (both Joe Louis Arena and Little Caesars Arena) since 1991. Michigan is 18-11-5 against Michigan State in Motown. The Wolverines are trying to pick up the thread from last season. Led by one of the top prospects heading into this summer’s NHL Draft in Fantilli, Michigan has been one of the best teams in the country. Coming weekend, they won five games in a row, including a whopping series sweep against Wisconsin, where the Wolverines beat the Badgers 13-6. Their 11-8 record in Big Ten action puts them second in the conference, 13 points behind Minnesota. Michigan State is in a recovery season trying to re-establish itself as a contender for the Big Ten title. After Friday night, the Spartans are tied for third in the conference, 16 points behind the Golden Gophers. Last weekend, MSU earned a sweep over Notre Dame, entering the weekend with a win in four of its last six games. NCAA men’s hockey WHO: #15 Michigan State Spartans (15-14-2, 9-10-2 B1G) vs. #5 Michigan Wolverines (19-9-1, 11-8-0 B1G) When: Saturday February 11 Time: 8 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan) Channel: ESPNU Current: FuboTV (Free Trial), sling, DirecTV stream Check out the NCAA Men’s Hockey Rankings

