Chennai Open Challenger Diary: From old champions, star kids and a chance to improve Indian tennis





The SDAT stadium in Chennai was buzzing with activity on Saturday. It was the start of The ATP Challenger Tours’ week-long stay in the city and preparations were in full swing. Excitement increased after Borg found his name in the main draw wildcards. No, not the ever-so-balanced, 11-time Grand Slam-winning, former world No. 1, but his 19-year-old son Leo. The possibility of Bjorn being present at the venue, even as a spectator, brought a smile to Sportstar. An added joy to the day was a respite from the usual melting Chennai sun. For the players, the back and forth banging and cutting of a tennis ball was gone for a while. They strolled along the track next to the outdoor areas, now adorned with the blue ATP logos. Some were packing their things in the booth to get ready for the day ahead. Right in front of the courts, at the events desk, the battle raged. The front desk was inundated with questions about the practice schedule and the transportation desk scrambled to find the next shuttle from the hotel. Mixed in with this hubbub were requests for exercise balls, accreditation, and water bottles. One group of volunteers was followed by another, all rushing to get the last details in place. The scorecards were deposited in their respective courts and tents were set up in the stands. This was time for the finishing touches. Sportstar managed to escape the commotion in one piece and reached center court. Sumit Nagal, fresh off Davis Cup triumph against Denmark’s Auguste Holmgren, grunted on his forehands to keep the bar high. This was his last look at the track before Sunday’s qualifying rounds. A loud good shot from his coach Somdev Devvarman intertwined Nagal’s shots. On the other hand, Manish Sureshkumar stood stiff, passing blow after blow at Nagal. He was another Indian flag bearer in the qualifying draw. However, two sets of four games and a mini-tiebreak later, Nagal settled the bragging rights. As the duo trudged off the court, Devvarman committed to a quick chat with Sportstar about the month ahead in Indian tennis. I think they are very important tournaments (Challengers in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune). It’s good for the players. Like a Manish, a Sumit, Praj (Prajnesh Gunneswaran), Ram (Ramkumar Ramanathan) or Mukund (Sasikumar), they all play a good level of tennis. Do they play at the highest level? No! They need these events because they have a chance to go deep. As he left the playing arena, Sportstar was greeted with back and forth thumps of green. The voices of players and their coaches echoed from across six different courts. A shuttle came to rest at the front gate and brought another twenty or so players to the venue. The festival had only just begun. Sportstar would return.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/chennai-open-challenger-diary-preparation-leo-borg-sumit-nagal-ramkumar-prajnesh-what-to-expect/article66498329.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos