Ohio Softball splits day two at Runnin Bulldog Classic

BOILING SPRINGS, NC The Ohio Softball-team (2-1) got back into action on Saturday (February 11) for day two at the Gardner Webb Runnin’ Bulldog Classic. In game one, the Bobcats defeated Austin Peay (0-3), 10-5, before falling to receive Gardner Webb (2-0) 3-2 in the second game of the day.

GAME ONE: Ohio 10, Austin Peay 5

In total, Ohio scored 10 runs on 16 hits and had five errors, while Austin Peay had five runs, ten hits and one error.

Senior Alexis Dawe (Valley Springs, California) led Ohio offensively, going 4-for-4 with two runs on four hits and recording three RBIs. Dawe also tied the team high with five layouts. Junior Annalia Pauli (Point Marion, Pa.) scored two runs on two hits, with three RBI. freshman Austin Miller (Bradford, Ohio) completed the stats with two runs on four hits and three RBI. freshman Belle Hummel (Cincinnati, Ohio) went 3-for-4 and scored a run and an RBI. sophomore Cici Keidel (Hilliard, Ohio) recorded one run, hit and RBI.

Graduated student Kylie Coffelt (Beltoit, Ohio) got her first start of the season. Coffelt went 4.2 innings and gave up five runs on six hits, without a walk and three strikeouts. Red shirt freshman Skip Miller (Bradford, Ohio) threw 2.1 innings, gave up four hits, walked one batter and struckout.

The Bobcats got off to a slow start, when an error led to Austin Peay scoring the first run of the day to end the inning at 1-0. Despite two hits, Ohio didn’t score in the second and went 1-0 into the third. Austin Peay extended their lead in the top of the third by scoring twice on two hits and two errors to increase their lead to three runs.

The fourth inning started off with great defense from the Bobcats, Austin Peay leading by three batters and back by three batters, all flying to center. Austin Miller hit Ohio’s first run of the day, a two-run home run over the middle to put the Bobcats on the board and cut the deficit to 3–2 going into the fifth.

After allowing Austin Peay to score on a double, Ohio made a pitching change Skip Miller . The Governors then scored on a fielding error to go up 5-2. The Bobcats continued to hit well, recording a quick double and a sacrifice ground to put Paoli in scoring position. Kiedel singled to bring the ball into play, enabling Paoli to score. Dawe extended her hit total by crushing a three-run home run to give Ohio its first lead of the day at 6–5. The excitement continued for the Bobcats, after Hummel forced a pitching change with a single to the pitcher to allow Austin Miller to run home and record her second run of the day. Paoli then hit a three-run home run to give the Bobcats a 10–5 lead going into the sixth.

The Ohio defense powered up over the next two innings, holding Austin Peay off the board and securing the Bobcats’ 10-5 win.

Game Two: Gardner Webb 3, Ohio 2

The Bobcats scored two runs on two hits and had one error, while Gardner Webb scored three runs on seven hits with no errors.

Paoli tallied the Bobcat’s lone RBI of the game. Both Hummel and Logan went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Defensively, Dawel scored the game in put outs with seven.

freshman Kegan Moore (South Point, Ohio) got her first start of the season on the mound today. Moore played 2.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits, walking two and striking out one. Coffelt took over in the third inning. Coffelt allowed two runs on four hits and walked three players and struckout one.

Gardner Webb got off to a fast start, scoring a run with two hits in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second and third innings, the Bobcats were looking for their first hit. Ohio still had no basehits going into the fifth inning and was looking for a spark in the offense. Gardner Webb was able to steal a base and score an inside of the park home run to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Bobcats got two quick hits to start the sixth inning, putting Hummel and Logan in scoring position. Paoli got a sacrifice groundout to put Ohio on the scoreboard at 3-1. Gardner Webb by a wild pitch that allowed Logan to run in from third. The Bobcats attempted a late push in the top of the seventh, but eventually fell short 3-2.

Ohio is back in action for the final day of the Runnin’ Bulldog Class tomorrow (Feb. 12) as they try to beat Austin Peay at noon

