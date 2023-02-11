Australia vs India, batting collapse, second innings, scorecard, Ravi Ashwin, reaction, latest, updates

It was the innings that simply didn’t get going.

Trailing by 234 runs after India totaled 400 in their first innings, Australia started as they planned to continue in the worst possible way as they lost by an innings and 132 runs.

After opening pair Usman Khawaja and David Warner scored seven runs, the Aussies lost five wickets for 45 runs in a terrible collapse.

Khawaja (5) was the first to go when he made a delivery from Ravi Ashwin to Virat Kohli in the slips.

Marnus Labuschagne, who was half a century shy in the first innings, posted a 19-run partnership with Warner before being trapped LBW by Ravindra Jadeja.

The dismissal was obvious and although Labuschagne seemed momentarily tempted to reconsider the decision, he ultimately decided to run for 17 runs.

Several balls after being wrapped, Labuschagne was seen on-air with his gloves and helmet still tucked under his arm as he watched the action over Alex Carey’s shoulder, clearly frustrated with the way he left.

Warner then got a lifeline when he was remarkably dropped by Kohli, but was unable to capitalize on it and only collected 10 runs when he was trapped by LBW by Ashwin.

Barely an over later, Matt Renshaw stopped for 2 after also being caught LBW by Ashwin, as was Peter Handscomb (6) just 12 balls after that.

India’s star spinner then secured his fifth wicket with no prizes for method guessing as Alex Carey was sent back to the pavilion for a rapid-fire 10 runs off six balls.

Commentator Ravi Shastri was blunt in his assessment of the Australian top half when it came to handling spin.

The top orders have just been dismantled by the spinners, Shastri said.

Really no answer for the spinners.

No rest.

Tail also had no luck dealing with the spin as skipper Pat Cummins (1) shoved a Jadeja delivery to wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat, while debutant Todd Murphy (2) hit a ball from Axar Patel into the grateful hands of Rohit Sharma.

Pace bowler Mohamed Shami then got into the act when he sent Nathan Lyon’s (8) leg stump around to end the 20-ball spinner’s drag.

Shami then completed the innings as he caught Scott Boland (0) LBW to end the Aussies pain.

The reaction to the collapse of the visitors was not friendly.