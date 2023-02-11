A new version of college football is coming, here’s what needs to be done

The shift happened last time in fits and starts. First, Colorado decided to jump from the Big 12 to the (then) Pac-10. Then, a day later in 2010, Nebraska committed to the Big Ten from 2011. Utah accepted an invitation to the Pac-10 less than a week later. In 2011, Texas A&M and Missouri decided to jump to the SEC and less than a year later they were in it. In the intervening months, the conferences decided to scrap the BCS and create a playoff. Then West Virginia and TCU replenished the Big 12. In 2013, Syracuse and Pittsburgh joined the ACC. Finally, in 2014, just as Louisville entered the ACC, the College Football Playoff began.

It was a lot, but it felt disjointed. It felt like the change would never end.

Now that Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12 have proven that rational people can come to a rational conclusion, the next great set of changes will happen largely all at once. Oklahoma and Texas will begin SEC play and the SEC will introduce a new scheduling format in 2024. UCLA and USC will begin Big Ten play and the Big Ten will introduce a new scheduling format in 2024. The Big 12 will begin play with the lineup that it hopes to be together for a long time in 2024.

The biggest change? The 2024 season will end in a 12-team instead of four-team College Football Playoff. That change has informed some of the others, and it’s likely to affect some to come (which will also likely go into effect in 2024).

In less than 19 months, college football will feel like a whole new sport. This will sadden some people and excite others. But it’s important to note that the sport has evolved pretty consistently since the status quo defenders complained in 1906 about the legalization of the forward pass.

So what’s going to happen now? There are still some loose ends to tie up over the next 18 months, and some to be wrapped up fairly quickly.

Note that I made no mention of a new or permanent lineup beginning play in the Pac-12 in 2024. That still seems like the most likely outcome, but the league must agree to a new media rights deal that would start with the 2024 football season. The deadline is not quite approaching yet; remember that the details of the Big Ten deal starting in July will not be finalized until August 2022. But the Big 12 has already won over the line and agreed to a new deal starting in 2025 with ESPN and Fox. The Big 12 has also not been shy about its desire to welcome current Pac-12 members should they choose otherwise.

Since the announcement of UCLA and USC’s departures last year, none of the current Pac-12 members have publicly expressed a desire to move elsewhere. Privately, some of them would certainly like to follow UCLA and USC to the Big Ten. But with former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on his way to leading the Chicago Bears, that league’s biggest proponent of further westward expansion is gone. Now the remaining Pac-12 members must hope that Commissioner George Kliavkoff can strike a deal that puts them in the same financial neighborhood as Big 12 and ACC schools. The Big Ten and SEC are out of reach.

Kliavkoff initially seems to have overestimated how much broadcasters are willing to pay. Freshman Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark came up with a more realistic number, and his league secured the deal. That made it easier to welcome BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF this year and easier to strike a deal with Oklahoma and Texas that leaves those schools a total of $100 million they would have received from the league. That money is divided among the other members.

Kliavkoff must now close a deal that will almost certainly have a streaming component. The question is how big? Will there also be a linear network in the mix? ESPN still needs games to air in the 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT window on Saturday and likely some games on Friday in a similar time slot. But ESPN would also like a handful of premium games to air in the 3:30pm ET and 8:00pm ET windows. Losing those premium games to ESPN could lower the amount a streamer like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV might be willing to pay.

Kliavkoff’s Wednesday visit to SMU certainly turned out to be an introductory session for a potential future member. SMU and the state of San Diego appear to be the best candidates if the Pac-12 decides to expand. And if the league plans to do business with one or more streamers, adding schools makes sense. Streamers demand both quantity and quality. While linear networks like ESPN and Fox are limited by time slots and channels, streamers are not. They want to give people as many reasons as possible to subscribe.

If the Big 12 wants to put pressure on the Four Corners schools in the Pac-12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah), that could suggest that a move to that league would allow ESPN to fill that needed time slot , and the revenue from extra inventory would probably be enough to give those schools more than they can make on the Pac-12 deal. And if those schools were to disappear, Oregon and Washington would probably have to find a new home, too.

Then again, none of those schools really seem to want to leave. Plus, the opportunity to win the new Pac-12 and most likely make the 12-team CFP regularly for several schools seems like a good reason to stay. So unless the money is significantly more, staying in the Pac-12 seems like the most likely outcome.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten and SEC need to finalize new planning models. (The ACC, which has no membership changes, will unveil its new scheduling model this season. Teams will continue to play eight conference games, but divisions will be dropped. Instead, teams will have three permanent annual opponents and the other 10 members will rotate twice every four years.) The Big Ten has already played nine conference games. The SEC is seriously considering adding a ninth.

The most obvious method of planning a 16-team, nine-game league is to have three regular opponents, then rotate the remaining 12 teams through the remaining six spots twice every four years. The SEC still hasn’t ruled out sticking to eight conference games and only having one regular opponent per team, but it should quickly put that idea to the test. The push to stay on eight is led by perennial also-rans who want to schedule that extra non-conference slot to qualify for bowl.

Let’s put this as plainly as possible: If you have Texas and Texas A&M in your league and don’t let them play football every year, you’re stupid. If you hijack the league schedule for nearly 20 years to make sure Alabama and Tennessee play every season and then stop playing that series annually just when it’s getting fun again, you’re stupid. If you stop playing the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry (Auburn-Georgia) every year so Mississippi State can plan another easy win, you’re stupid.

So now that we’ve established why the SEC should go to nine conference games, it’s time to discuss each team’s three regular opponents. (But that’s another column for another day.) Note that I never said permanent detractors. While some rivalries should never change, the Big Ten and SEC should reserve the right to switch regular opponents to freshen up matchups or occasionally monetize opponents who have developed budding rivalries.

Between new members and new formats, some of the games created by the changes in the Big Ten and SEC should be blockbusters.

We would see Texas play Texas A&M again. The arrival of Longhorns also finally means Arkansas has a conference opponent who actually hates it. We would see USC against the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Big Ten teams head to the Rose Bowl for regular season games against UCLA. Oklahoma will visit Alabama and Tennessee and receive visits from LSU and Georgia. Nice old SEC matchups like AuburnFlorida will happen twice every four years instead of twice every 12 years.

In the Big 12, we see a league where the new members should be able to get up to competitive speed quickly and where most of the old members should be regularly in the conference title race and thus the race for a CFP berth deep into the season.

The Pac-12 may have some new blood. Plus, who knows what fun Deion Sanders will have as a coach in the league?

Anyway, let’s enjoy the 2023 season. If it’s anything like the 2022 season, it’s going to feel like it went by way too fast.

But once this season is over, it’s only a few months away. The dawn of the next version of college football will arrive much sooner than we think.

