Womens Tennis Open Home season with victory over Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team (4-1) returned to Billingsley Tennis Center on Friday to beat the Memphis Tigers 5-2 for their first home win. The Razorbacks were back on the track after two weeks and took double over the Tigers to start the day strong. On court three, the tandem of Carolina Gomez Alonso and Kelly Keller put the Hogs in a good position with a 6-2 victory over Memphis Carlota Carreter and Miriam Grosmann. Juniors Morgan Cross and Indianna Spink secured the double point and early lead by beating their Tigers opponents 6-4. Arkansas kept the momentum going in singles, winning the first set on four courts. Kacie Harvey defeated her opponent 6-0 and won the second set 6-3 to win the first singles point for the Razorbacks over Memphis Dolavee Tumthong on court six. On the first court, No. 99 Kelly Keller slides to 5-0 in singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory to bring the Hogs within one. Freshman No. 45 Carolina Gomez Alonso got her second double win and took the game for the Hogs, winning court three in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The Razorbacks resume play next weekend and head to Texas to face Baylor on Friday, February 17 and Southern Methodist on Sunday, February 19. For the latest on all things Arkansas Womens Tennis, follow the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Womens Tennis) and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@RazorbackWTEN).

