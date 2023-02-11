Chugiak, West advance to Division I hockey title game

The Chugiak boys’ hockey team continued their impressive campaign on Friday, beating Colony 3-1 in the semifinals of the Division I Boys State Hockey Tournament at Menard Sports Center in Wasilla.

The win pushed the Mustangs to 22-0-1 overall on the season. They take on West High on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the chance to win both a state title and an undefeated season.

Barrett Pelant got the Mustangs on the board at 4:18 in the first period with an unsupported shorthanded goal. Just over two minutes later, the Knights made it 1-1 with a power play goal.

Carsen Lantoo scored the goal on an assist from Joseph Kirk.

Chugiak took a 2-1 lead in the second period as Michael Maxey scored the go-ahead goal with assists from Pelant and Aiden McEwen.

The Mustangs got an empty netter from Hunter Merrick in the last second to bring the final margin to 3-1.

Chugiak goalkeeper Daegen Love earned the win with 10 saves. Colonys Malachi Mukaabya was solid in the defeat, making 36 saves.

The Knights will play West Valley in the game for 3rd place on Saturday at 3 p.m.

West High 4, West Valley 1

West High scored a pair of goals in the third period to pull away from West Valley 4-1 on Friday and advance to the championship game.

Evan Fitzgerald scored the Eagles’ first goal of the third period to help lift the lead to 3-1.

Then Austin Keim added a goal with five minutes remaining to make the final margin 4–1.

West goalkeeper Michael Rush made 12 saves for the win.

Neither team scored in the first period, but there was a crazy goal at the end of the second period.

Paul Dittrich scored a goal with 48.3 seconds left in the second to break the scoreless deadlock. West Valley bounced right back with Sean Middleton adding a goal with 14.9 left. West High took a 2-1 lead into the final break when Henry Shelton scored with less than a second left.

Consolation

South 4, Diamond 2

South used goals from four different players to topple Dimond in the consolation group on Friday. Ethan Frison, Austin Wiita, Maddox Carr and Brody Melocik scored goals for the Wolverines. The Lynx were led by Andrew Sturgeon and Dylan Ford, each scoring goals. Souths Cooper Kinnear made 26 saves to clinch victory.

Wasilla 5, Soldotna 3

Wasilla bounced back from a heartbreaking loss on Thursday with a consolation win on Friday. The Warriors had five different players score goals. Sayer Sanders and Easton McCree scored goals in the third period and that proved to be the difference.

Division I boys hockey tournament

At Menard Sports Center

in Wasila

Results Thursday

First round

West 5, Soldotna 4

Colony 5, South 0

Chugiak 5, Dimond 2

West Valley 4, Wasilla 3 (OT)

Results Friday

Consolation

South 4, Diamond 2

Wasilla 5, Soldotna 3

Semi-finals

West 4, West Valley 2

Chugiak 3, Colony 1

Saturday play

4th/6th

South vs. Wasilla, 12 noon

3rd/5th

West Valley vs. Colony, 3 p.m

Championship

West High v. Chugiak, 6 p.m

State hockey tournament girls

Dimond/West 3, Mat-Su Valley 1

After receiving a first-round bye due to the odd number of teams in the Alaska Girls High School Hockey Tournament, the top-seeded Dimond/West team showed no signs of rust as they took an early 2-0 lead in the first period. .

We had a good start to the game, everyone was prepared and all my teammates were really committed to getting the championship and winning, said freshman Hailey Murray.

Both goals came thanks to her with the first at 13:09 and the second at 5:25. She almost made a hat-trick with a third with 35 seconds left in the opening period, but Mat-Su goalkeeper Emily Christman made a great save before the puck could hit the back of the net.

We had some good shots, she was right in the slot there, got a good rebound, got a pass from behind the net and immediately buried it, Dimond/West coach Brian Gross said of the goals. We had some good looks and took advantage of them.

Just when it looked like Dimond/West had solid control of the game, the Mat-Su Valley side cut their lead in half with a goal from Kendall Ketchum late in the second period at 2:22. It was her third of the tournament.

We knew the Valley would give us their best game, said Gross. They fought well and made us work for it to the last buzzer.

Even after an Alexis Kindred goal was disallowed because one of their players was in the crease, Dimond/West kept his composure and Sasha Kleckner was able to get the puck just 34 seconds later at the 6:57 mark to back them up by a few goals.

They came back and I feel like everyone got nervous, but once[Kleckner]got that third goal, we started picking up our game again, Murray said.

The win secured their ticket to the state title game, marking their 11th straight victory and keeping their hopes of completing a perfect season alive for another day.

Your goal is to make it to the championship game, so that’s more our focus than the undefeated streak, but you can’t get one without the other right now, Gross said.

Fairbanks 3, South/Bartlett 2

The second fight in the semi-finals was characterized by an even tougher game and it went to the extreme with the decisive goal in the last minute of the game.

Both teams scored a goal in the opening period, with South/Bartlett drawing first blood at 7:55 thanks to Allison Beloy finding the back of the net courtesy of a Taylor Maddox assist. The Arctic Bears answered with just under four minutes on the clock after Lilly Davies teamed up with Galilee Murray to tie the game with her third goal of the tournament.

Her teammate, Grace White, scored the first of her two goals unaided after only 17 seconds left to give Fairbanks their first lead, but saw the game tied again with just 11 seconds left in Maddox’s period. got an assist from Nelly Clerc to record her second goal of the tournament.

The game seemed destined to go into overtime after the third period was about to go scoreless, but White managed to break the tie and give her team the lead again. She got the puck behind the keeper for a second goal with just 40 seconds left on the clock.

The Arctic Bears held on and punched their ticket to the title game, where they will face Dimond/West at Ben Beoke Ice Arena at 3:15 PM.

Consolation

Chugiak/Eagle River 4, Kenai Peninsula 1

After Chugiak/Eagle River was knocked out by Fairbanks on Thursday, Chugiak/Eagle River bounced back on Friday with a win in which three different players scored after none of them had scored in the previous game.

Myla Lubken scored a pair of unassisted goals in the first period and her teammates Daphne Gray and Kara Rahm added one in the second. They were on their way to a shutout of their own until Lexi Taylor scored Kenai Peninsula’s first goal of the tournament at 4:39 into the third period.

State hockey tournament girls

at Ben Boeke Arena

Results Friday

Consolation

Chugiak/Eagle River 4, Kenai Peninsula 1

Semi-finals

Dimond/West 3, Mat-Su Valley 1

Fairbanks 3, South/Bartlett 2

Saturday play

Championship

Dimond/West v. Fairbanks at 3:15 p.m