Mahajan represents India in World Master’s Tennis





Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Indrakumar Mahajan will represent India in the ITF World Master’s Tennis Team Championship. The tournament will be played in Turkey from March 19. Mahajan is the only player from Madhya Pradesh selected for the tournament and will compete in the 35+ age group. Mahajan was the winner in singles and runner-up in doubles in the M-400 Seniors Tennis Tournament held at Indore for the World Tennis event. FP photo | Interclass sporting events held As part of the ‘Khelo India campaign’, several inter-class sporting events were organized from 1st to 10th February during the annual sports week held at Tirathbai Kalachand School run by the T Choithram Foundation. The events were divided into two groups. Kabaddi, Basketball and Table Tennis were arranged. For the juniors, classes VI to VIII, the chess, relay, wire race and skipping events were held. A series of traditional races and events were held for base classes I to V, including lemon, sack, simple, card boat and obstacle races. Various sporting events have given the children a lot of exercise and a lot of fun. Moreover, it also preached skills of teamwork, cooperation, a sense of community and togetherness among students in the name of sports. All in all, it was a win-win situation for all students. The winners of various disciplines received medals and certificates from school director Amit Trivedi. In his speech, he said that winning is not everything, but the will to participate in different games and make an effort to win is important. He congratulated the students for their incredible performances full of energy and enthusiasm throughout the week. FP photo | Rameshchandra Gold Memorial B Grade Elite Cricket Tournament Organized by New Central India Academy under the auspices of IDCA, the final match of the Rameshchandra Gold Bgrade Cricket Tournament was played between Rau Club and Ajmera Club in Nandi village in which Ajmera Club, batting first, scored 234 runs for 9 wickets in 45 overs . Sarthak Kohli contributed 92 and Karan Ajmera made 45 runs. Shyam Chaudhary took 4 wickets. In response, Rau Cricket Club scored 235 runs, lost 9 wickets in 44.4 overs and won the match by 1 wicket. Rishabh Vaishnav hit 144 and Rajendra Sisodia contributed 41 runs. Raj Tiwari and Anuj Sisodia took 3 wickets each. After the match, the award ceremony was held in the presence of Santosh Chaikhande Chandrashekhar Bhatti and Sudhir Rasal. Guests were welcomed by Sachin Goud, Ramlal Kaptan and Trishul. Best Player Ajay Jain, Best Bowler Abhishek Pancholi and Man of the Match Rishabh Vishnav of the final were declared. FP photo | PMB Gujarati Commerce College wins bodybuilding title for 39th time PMB Gujarati Commerce College team again won the division level bodybuilding contest of Devi Ahilya University. This is the 39th time the college has won this college-level team championship. A total of 39 college teams participated in this competition organized by Vidyasagar College at Shri Ram Gym Robot Gym. Naman Pathrod, Mohammad Faiz Khan, Tushar Parmar, Gaurav Rathore, Mrityunjay Panchal, Swayam Sonkar, Neeraj Chauhan, Mohit Prajapat, Varun Karotia and Gagan Yadav participated and performed brilliantly for the university team. Narendrabhai Patel, President of Gujarati Samaj, Honorary General Secretary Pankajbhai Sanghvi and members of the Administrative Committee, Director Dr. Abhay Jain, Sports Committee Compiler Dr. Rafi Mohammad Sheikh and Sports Officer CB Holkar congratulated the team members on this achievement. FP photo | Yoga players congratulated Yoga Players – Harshita Patel, Tanvi Kamdar, Sadgi Patel, Renuka Mandloi, Tanishka Patel, Rudraksh Thakur and Sandesh Patel were congratulated for their outstanding performance in various yoga competitions in a program recently held at Pothens Public School. Senior Educationist Dr SL Garg, Principal Sosamma Pothan, Principal Sumit Narang, Sports Officer Rajendra Singh Sisodia and Rahul Zaki were present. FP photo | DG visits CSWT, plays volleyball SL Thoussen, Director General of the Border Security Force, reached Indore on a two-day visit to the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) and Auxiliary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Indore. During his visit, the DG played volleyball and was very interested in sports activities. He was welcomed at the airport by Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General, CSWT. The DG was informed about ongoing training activities at CSWT. He later addressed CSWT & STC officers and emphasized the importance of training using state of the art technology and training tools in view of the changing security environment. During the tour, the DG met the trainers and trainees. The director general will also visit the training area of ​​Indore and the Revati range and interact with the central team shooters and the shooters training under the Prahari Bal Vikas Yojana. He will also take the Prahari Sainik Sammelan which will be attended by the seconded staff of CSWT and STC.



