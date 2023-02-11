Shockers Sweep UTA – Wichita State Athletics





Next game: at Tulsa 18-02-2023 | 1:00 pm February 18 (Sat) / 1:00 PM bee tulsa History The Wichita State women’s tennis team finished Saturday afternoon on the indoor courts of Wichita Country Club with a 4-0 victory over previously undefeated UT Arlington. The Shockers (4-1) claimed a heavily disputed double point as Lingwei Kong, Kristina Kudrtyavtseva and Theodora Chantava rolled in straight sets at Nos. 2-4 singles. Last year’s Sun Belt runner-up UTA fell to 3-1. We continue to play aggressive doubles, which sets the tone, and then calm, confident tennis under pressure,” said the head coach Colin Foster said. The teams looked set for a long afternoon of post-doubles tennis, which lasted nearly an hour. The No. 1 tandem of Kong and Natsumi Kurahashi improved to 3-0 with a comfortable 6-3 win, but the other two jobs came down to razor thin margins. No. 3 doubles was abandoned in the middle of a tiebreak after the No. 2 team of Jessica Anzo and Kudryavtseva recovered from a 3–0 deficit to win 7–5. The heart of WSU’s singles lineup replenished its records. Kong (4-1 in doubles) won her fourth consecutive game as Kudryavtseva and Chantava improved their spring records to 4-1 and 3-1 respectively. Kurahashi (3-1) was well ahead of No. 1 singles 7-6 (5), 4-1 — but lost a race to the finish. Her match, as well as number 5 and 6 singles, were left unfinished after Kudryavtseva delivered the clincher. The Shockers’ four-game winning streak includes three wins over teams that defeated them during the 2021-22 season (Drake, Abilene Christian, and now UTA). Foster loved the scores, but is even happier with his players’ willingness to trust the process. “If you do the right things and play the right type of points, the percentages will work for you over the course of the game,” said Foster. “We do a good job of not freaking out if we do the right thing, but maybe lose a few points or games in a row. If we rely on that, adjustments may need to be made, but our games are good. Over during a match , if we stay true to ourselves, we will come out on top.” Winners of four consecutive games, the Shockers will play each of their next 10 on road or neutral courts, beginning next weekend in Tulsa, Okla. They will face Tulsa on Saturday and Louisiana Tech on Sunday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center . Both games start at 1 p.m. CT. WSU’s next home action is Friday, March 24 against South Dakota and Sheldon Coleman Tennis Complex. Wichita State 4, UT Arlington 0 Saturday, February 11, 2023

Wichita, Kan. (Wichita Country Club) Singles: 1. Natsumi Kurahashi (WICH) vs. Liz Chileno (UTA) — 7-6 (7-5), 4-1, unfinished

2. Lingwei Kong (WICH) def. Sarina Reinersten (UTA) — 6-2, 6-3

3. Kris. Kudryavtseva (WICH) defeated. Tara Gorinsek (UTA) — 7-5, 6-3

4. Theodora Chantava (WICH) def. Bruna Casasampere (UTA) — 6-3, 6-2

5. Harriet Hamilton (WICH) vs. Ana Paula Jiminez (UTA) — 0-1, unfinished

6. Marlene Foerster (WICH) vs. Francisca Vergara (UTA) — unfinished Doubles competition: 1. Kong/Kurahashi (WICH) def. Gorinsek/Jiminez (UTA) — 6-3

2. Jessica Anzo /Kudryavtseva (WICH) def. Chileno/Reinersten (UTA) — 7-5

3. Chantava/Hamilton (WICH) vs. Casasampere/Vergara (UTA) — 6-6, unfinished Match Notes: UT Arlington 3-1

Wichita State 4-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (1.2); Singles (4,3,2)

Time: 2:33

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/2/11/womens-tennis-shockers-sweep-uta.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos