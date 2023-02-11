Mark Waugh points to turning point of 1st Test after India vs AUS’s massive victory | Cricket





India crushed Australia in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy to win by an innings and 132 runs at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday. The hosts were in dominant form as the visitors were knocked out for 91 runs and were all out within a session for a score which is also their second lowest Test cricket total against India. Steve Smith remained unbeaten with 25 runs off 51 deliveries as his teammates were sent back to the pavilion, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking a five wicket haul to end the Australian second innings, while Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets to follow his five. wicket from the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Co. were previously all out for 400 and took a 223 run lead as the partnership of Jadeja and Axar Patel blew the wind out of Australia’s sails towards the end of Day 2 and didn’t add much to their Day 3 position. But Axar held the pressure was high and bonded with Mohammed Shami, who recorded 37 runs off 47 deliveries. Meanwhile, Axar was the last Indian wicket to fall, hitting 84 runs on 174 deliveries. Also read | Watch: Suryakumar looks at Rohit after being bowled clean, India captain’s expression speaks a thousand words Speaking on Star Sports, former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh praised Axar and Shami’s batting and also pointed out that a lost catch by the latter proved to be ‘precious’. Aussie legend also found that Pat Cummins and Co. should have made more short deliveries. “The field was fresh, it seemed like it was spinning a lot more. They got Jadeja out early on. You have to give credit to Axar Patel and Mohammad Shami, they hit really well. There was a missed catch for Shami which was precious. I think Patel hit really well from my point of view,” he said. “I would have liked to see Pat Cummins bowl a bit more. I don’t think they bowled enough short stuff. When the tailenders start to form a partnership and look comfortable on the crease I think it’s worth rolling the dice a little bit to throw.. “I know the ground is slow but I never know what you can get out of it. I think Australia only bowled two or three short balls in the whole innings. I think they should have hit the pitch hard and see what happens maybe the Australians are guilty of not trying enough and waiting for something to happen, maybe a mistake by the Indian batters,” he added. In the first test match, Rohit Sharma also hit a century in the first innings, hitting 120 runs off 212 balls, as he became the first Indian captain to hit a ton in all three formats in international cricket.

