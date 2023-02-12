A skeptic in football paradise

The ugly violence that inflicts debilitating damage on many of the league’s players? Hey, look here on this stage a fallen hero in the flesh, sending his appreciation and love.

The Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. He was released from the hospital on January 11.

Any leagues other nettlesome problems? Well, why talk about that when there’s another company-sponsored anniversary to attend.

So yes, I have doubts about football and not just because I’m a reporter whose job requires skepticism.

I am the father of a 12 year old. I will never let him play the game given what is known about brain trauma. I am an African American disgusted by the league’s failure to hire black head coaches and goaded by the fact that it took two black quarterbacks to lead their teams in the Super Bowl until 2023. The league’s tendency to sweep misogyny under the rug is a stain I can’t stand.

That said, I’m no different than many other skeptics. I love the game, loathe the game and conflict with the game. The NFL has a way of pulling me in. It’s the spectacle, the choreographed beauty and the drama, the wonder of teams trying to find control in the midst of utter chaos.

I know I’m hardly alone, even though as a doubter I felt more than a little lonely as I walked among the crowds at the many fan events in sun-drenched Phoenix.

The league adds to its reach and selfish mythology by setting up camp each year during the Super Bowl. It turns every play city into its own city: a traveling football roadshow that attacks a metropolis like an occupying army.