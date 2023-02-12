Sports
A skeptic in football paradise
PHOENIX It wasn’t easy being a skeptic in this desert city this past week leading up to the biggest sporting event on the American calendar.
Consider Damar Hamlin. The National Football League wasn’t about to let anyone forget him, especially during the glamorous run-up to the Super Bowl.
The young Buffalo Bills defense nearly died before our collective eyes on a cold Cincinnati night six weeks ago. Who among us did not draw and pray for him? Who has not seen glimpses of his recovery and felt deep relief and joy?
The NFL never misses an opportunity to gild its image, even if it means promoting the happy ending to a near-tragedy. The competition caused Hamlin to show up in Phoenix. Sure enough, there he was on Wednesday, accepting a community service award from the players’ union, dressed in a red suit, confident and confident.
And there he was again Thursday, at a red carpet NFL gala, before the trainers and doctors who saved his life. He thanked them and spoke of continuing his quest to be a beacon of hope.
I have a long journey ahead of me, he said, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.
I’m insensitive to the NFL. But watching Hamlin in person on Wednesday gave me goosebumps. I saw a woman nearby wiping away a tear.
What a narrative arc.
The NFL is more than a sports league. It is a narrative factory that produces gift-wrapped stories that boost its popularity and cover up its flaws. Hamlin’s performance in Phoenix was the perfect made-for-streaming NFL plot point: a tragedy turned miracle wrapped in a bow and beamed to the world during Super Bowl media week.
The ugly violence that inflicts debilitating damage on many of the league’s players? Hey, look here on this stage a fallen hero in the flesh, sending his appreciation and love.
Damar Hamlin’s collapse
The Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. He was released from the hospital on January 11.
Any leagues other nettlesome problems? Well, why talk about that when there’s another company-sponsored anniversary to attend.
So yes, I have doubts about football and not just because I’m a reporter whose job requires skepticism.
I am the father of a 12 year old. I will never let him play the game given what is known about brain trauma. I am an African American disgusted by the league’s failure to hire black head coaches and goaded by the fact that it took two black quarterbacks to lead their teams in the Super Bowl until 2023. The league’s tendency to sweep misogyny under the rug is a stain I can’t stand.
That said, I’m no different than many other skeptics. I love the game, loathe the game and conflict with the game. The NFL has a way of pulling me in. It’s the spectacle, the choreographed beauty and the drama, the wonder of teams trying to find control in the midst of utter chaos.
I know I’m hardly alone, even though as a doubter I felt more than a little lonely as I walked among the crowds at the many fan events in sun-drenched Phoenix.
The league adds to its reach and selfish mythology by setting up camp each year during the Super Bowl. It turns every play city into its own city: a traveling football roadshow that attacks a metropolis like an occupying army.
Phoenix and its flat maze of suburbs has seen it all this week. Fan parties. mixers. Photo ops. Award Shows. Flag football. School visits sponsored by the NFL and farm-to-table meals sponsored by the Super Bowl Host Committee. Entire blocks felt like they were sponsored by Tostitos.
The light and airy party atmosphere works to disguise the NFL’s woes.
My cynical side says this season should be forever remembered for the way it made us think about the damage players face on the pitch, sometimes with dire effects that are immediately apparent, at other times with dire effects that may not be felt for years. emerge.
In my opinion, no matter how Sunday’s game turns out, this will always be the season of Hamlin and Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins quarterback who suffered multiple concussions and became the latest example of the game’s risk to the brain. The image of Tagovailoa being hit so hard that his whole body seemed to convulse in a violent spasm should remain etched in our collective memory.
The horror of those injuries, especially Hamlin’s near death, forced us to step back and revisit the game and its cost.
But not that fast. Super Bowl week, like every year, got in the way and pushed the story in a different direction.
It wasn’t just Hamlin’s performance with his caretakers in tow. The league positioned itself as above the fray by offering free CPR classes to the public. The NFL commissioner gushed about the willingness of league training staff to treat catastrophic injuries.
As I walked the streets and talked to fans at the sprawling football carnivals in downtown Phoenix, Hamlin and Tagovailoa were rarely mentioned. When I pressed, I was often told about the power of prayer and the meaning of miracles, that Hamlin’s battle with death was just a freak thing, that quarterbacks like Tagovailoa know the risks, so, hey, what to do?
I know it’s a dangerous game, a fan told me. It’s probably more dangerous than I know or want to see. And I don’t plan to ever stop watching.
