



Jannik Sinner reached his round of 16 at tour level and first of the season on Saturday when he defeated #NextGenATP Frenchman Arthur Fils 7-5, 6-2 at the Open Sud de France – Montpellier. In a hard-fought clash, the second seed saved two set points on serve at 4-5 in the first set before ramping up his intensity and aggression from the baseline in the second set to go through after an hour and 34 minutes. I am very happy to be in my first final of the season, Sinner said in his on-court interview. We practiced very hard to play some big games. It doesn’t matter what kind of tournament, any tournament if you get far is very good. I am very happy to be here in the final. The 18-year-old Fils has enjoyed a dream run in Montpellier in his second event at the tour level, defeating Richard Gasquet, Roberto Bautista Agut and Quentin Halys in straight sets. However, after starting well, he never recovered from wasting set points in the opener, missing more as the match progressed. He [Fils] beat incredible players at this tournament so I knew I had to play at a very high level today, said Sinner. He is very strong and has great groundstrokes. Maybe I had some experience with him in the first set and got a little lucky. Sinner, currently No. 15 in the Pepeprstone ATP Live Rankings, now holds an 18-5 career tour level record against French. The 21-year-old Italian will fight for his seventh title at tour level on Sunday when he takes on American Maxime Cressy. Sinner, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last month, has won five of his six tour-level crowns on hard courts. His other victory came on clay in Umag. Fils, the youngest Frenchman to reach the semi-finals at a tour-level event since Richard Gasquet at Metz in 2004, is now ranked No. 117 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings after his standout week. Cressy matched the biggest win of his career over Pepperstone ATP Ranking when he upset World No. 9 Holger Rune 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6 to reach his fourth tour level final. The American produced a strong serving game, firing 15 aces and winning 93 percent (53/57) of his first serve points to improve to 1-1 in his ATP Head2Head series against Rune. With his win lasting two hours and 36 minutes, Cressy has moved up to number 38 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. Cressy, who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime, the then world No. 9, at Wimbledon last year, will aim for his second tour-level title when he takes on Sinner after triumphing in Newport in 2022. Jannik Sinner is an incredible player like Holger Rune and everyone else in the tournament, Cressy said looking ahead to the final. You have to find your best game every time and I really look forward to it.

