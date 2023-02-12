Ukrainians, Jr. Bruins celebrate unity

QUEBEC CITY – The decision to have players from both teams stand arm-in-arm in the center of the ice for the playing of the national anthems of Ukraine and the United States was pre-planned in what stood as a symbol of unity and solidarity.

What no one expected was the spontaneous celebration that erupted among the 11- and 12-year-olds after the Ukrainian Selects’ 3-1 win at the Peewee International Hockey Tournament on Saturday.

Instead of shaking off the ice, members of the Boston Junior Bruins happily took part in a victory lap with the Selects, which ended when the teams reassembled in the middle of the ice, where they posed for a photo with a player from each side up. the ends of a large Ukrainian flag.

“First of all, it is a message that everyone can be friends and should be friends and live in peace and respect each other,” Ukrainian striker Denys Lupandin said in a reply translated by coach Evgheniy Pysarenko. “It doesn’t matter where you come from.”

The unions made and the exciting atmosphere of playing in front of some 18,000 fans at the Videotron Center in Quebec City were not lost on Boston goaltender James Boccuzzi.

“This was definitely a life-changing moment for me,” said Boccuzzi. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

The moments went far beyond fulfilling the message of peace that tournament organizers hoped to send around the world almost a year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And it surpassed the vision Pysarenko and Sean Berube had in August when they began the lengthy process of assembling a team of Ukrainian refugees.

“The players reacted that way because they also want to show unity,” says Berube, who spent countless hours and some $20,000 of his own money traveling around Europe to rally the players in Romania. “What a day for hockey. What a day for sports.”

The game wasn’t lacking in drama either.

With Boccuzzi holding off the speed-skating and playmaking Ukrainians on several close-in opportunities, Boston’s Kai Ochi opened the scoring 1:27 into the third period.

The pro-Ukrainian—but not anti-Boston—crowd finally got a chance to cheer and chant “Ole, Ole, Ole,” as Yehor Kosenko slammed in a bouncing puck to tie the game with 4:48 left. Lupandin sneakily scored a shot in a faceoff with 2:04 left and then sealed the win with an empty goal.

Speaking in English, Lupandin said he and his teammates were nervous to open the game when they were welcomed by the large crowd.

“The first moment it was so scary. I look up and too many people look at me and my team, and the first moment it was so difficult, first period,” he said. “But the second and third period, it was easy for me and maybe for my team. And thank you to the fans who come to watch us.”

A large number of fans arrived three hours before the puck dropped. White T-shirts reading “UKRAINE” were draped over the backs of chairs in one section. In another case, a blue and yellow version of the Canadian flag was attached to a railing.

In Section 113, Roger Poirier carried a Ukrainian flag while handing out blue and white handkerchiefs. Poirier, who is from Quebec City, has become active in supporting Ukraine, in part because he did business there, where he also met his wife.

Jessica Anthony wore a T-shirt with the Ukrainian flag on it and matching yellow sweatpants. Although she is an avid hockey fan, she acknowledged that she doesn’t normally go to peewee games.

“I want to express my solidarity with Ukraine,” said Anthony.

The atmosphere was largely foreign to what the Ukrainian Selects have known for much of the past year. Many of them have resettled with their families as refugees in countries neighboring Ukraine. At least five more live in Ukraine, where missile warning sirens in the middle of the night are the norm.

“It is an honor to participate in this event and everyone stands in solidarity with us and supports our country,” said Pysarenko. “Everyone wants peace. These kids especially want peace, probably because you don’t know their stories, but I tell you they have the terrible times and terrible experiences.”

One such experience was the journey of five players to the Romanian border to open a training camp last month. Twice they saw rockets flying above them.

That’s something Bruins assistant coach Mike Cashman couldn’t even imagine. He hoped that the Ukrainians can enjoy the new memories they made during the tournament.

“I just hope these kids from Ukraine had as much of a kick of their life as our players,” Cashman said. “You know, unfortunately I don’t know what the future holds for them, but today they can remember today and be really excited about the future.”