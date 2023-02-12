Australia falls to India in horror show defeat

Loading I think sometimes it’s almost easier to put those kinds of losses behind you, Cummins said. You look at small margins, you have to look closely at your game and the big steps you have to take to give yourself the best chance next week. We’ve had a really good run over the last 12 months. There weren’t many losses in that locker room. I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel, it’s just adapting different approaches to how we play and maybe certain methods. The lack of match practice was telling at Nagpur and while the prep may have put them in a fresher frame of mind for the back-end of the campaign, unless there is significant improvement – and soon – the series will probably be over by then. Players will train in Nagpur for the next two days before flying to Delhi on Monday. On a pitch where Nathan Lyon struggled to get much help, Ashwin ran through the visitors with alarming ease to finish 5-37, while Jadeja claimed two wickets – including Marnus Labuschagne’s.

Despite drafting six players from their valiant 2017 campaign, Australia have gone backwards in their approach to spin. Even Steve Smith, the only player to put up any meaningful resistance, was bowled twice – once from a no-ball – after being struck from the inside out – a form of dismissal he and his teammates trained intensively six years ago to avoid. to avoid. David Warner is fired. Credit:Getty Images Other than Smith, Australia’s batters had no idea how to face decade-long tormentors Ashwin and Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Those tied to the fold, like David Warner and Matt Renshaw, were sitting ducks. Five of the top seven were stuck in the front. The more proactive hitters, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey, lacked the skill to execute their plans.

I think the challenge under fire is being brave enough to be proactive at the time — that’s going to be the talks over the next few days, Cummins said. It’s easier said than done. If you face ball after ball and the bowlers are pretty good, you’ll get one with your name on it. Again, that will be the talk this week. If we get the same terms, the same bowlers, what are we going to do differently? I think I’m probably more proactive at times. There are already calls for changes to the team. Former major Mark Waugh, a selector during the 2017 campaign, has urged selectors to recall Head and Cameron Green. Mitchell Starc will arrive in Delhi this weekend, but Josh Hazlewood, recovering from an Achilles tendon pain, is unlikely to finish in time, while Green waits and sees, Cummins said. Head was sensationally dropped for the first test based on perceived weaknesses against spin, but his shares have soared simply by missing the horror show.

Loading There should be changes next test, Waugh said of the comment. There are too many bruises from this game to continue [with this side]. If Cameron Green is fit, he has to come in and Head has to come back. I know it’s hard to give certain players just one test, but you have to think carefully and follow your gut. India is a tough place to get back into shape as it consumes everything sometimes. I thought Head was unlucky, maybe he wouldn’t have made any runs in this test, but he deserves a spot. In a game where there were few positives for Australia, Todd Murphy shone like a beacon. The debutant finished with the amazing numbers of 7-124 – the fourth best result by an Australian man on his debut abroad. Only Bob Massie, with two sacks of eight, and Jason Krejza have done better.