Sports
Australia falls to India in horror show defeat
Loading
I think sometimes it’s almost easier to put those kinds of losses behind you, Cummins said. You look at small margins, you have to look closely at your game and the big steps you have to take to give yourself the best chance next week.
We’ve had a really good run over the last 12 months. There weren’t many losses in that locker room. I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel, it’s just adapting different approaches to how we play and maybe certain methods.
The lack of match practice was telling at Nagpur and while the prep may have put them in a fresher frame of mind for the back-end of the campaign, unless there is significant improvement – and soon – the series will probably be over by then. Players will train in Nagpur for the next two days before flying to Delhi on Monday.
On a pitch where Nathan Lyon struggled to get much help, Ashwin ran through the visitors with alarming ease to finish 5-37, while Jadeja claimed two wickets – including Marnus Labuschagne’s.
Despite drafting six players from their valiant 2017 campaign, Australia have gone backwards in their approach to spin.
Even Steve Smith, the only player to put up any meaningful resistance, was bowled twice – once from a no-ball – after being struck from the inside out – a form of dismissal he and his teammates trained intensively six years ago to avoid. to avoid.
Other than Smith, Australia’s batters had no idea how to face decade-long tormentors Ashwin and Jadeja, and Axar Patel.
Those tied to the fold, like David Warner and Matt Renshaw, were sitting ducks. Five of the top seven were stuck in the front. The more proactive hitters, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey, lacked the skill to execute their plans.
I think the challenge under fire is being brave enough to be proactive at the time — that’s going to be the talks over the next few days, Cummins said.
It’s easier said than done. If you face ball after ball and the bowlers are pretty good, you’ll get one with your name on it. Again, that will be the talk this week. If we get the same terms, the same bowlers, what are we going to do differently? I think I’m probably more proactive at times.
There are already calls for changes to the team. Former major Mark Waugh, a selector during the 2017 campaign, has urged selectors to recall Head and Cameron Green.
Mitchell Starc will arrive in Delhi this weekend, but Josh Hazlewood, recovering from an Achilles tendon pain, is unlikely to finish in time, while Green waits and sees, Cummins said.
Head was sensationally dropped for the first test based on perceived weaknesses against spin, but his shares have soared simply by missing the horror show.
Loading
There should be changes next test, Waugh said of the comment. There are too many bruises from this game to continue [with this side].
If Cameron Green is fit, he has to come in and Head has to come back. I know it’s hard to give certain players just one test, but you have to think carefully and follow your gut.
India is a tough place to get back into shape as it consumes everything sometimes. I thought Head was unlucky, maybe he wouldn’t have made any runs in this test, but he deserves a spot.
In a game where there were few positives for Australia, Todd Murphy shone like a beacon. The debutant finished with the amazing numbers of 7-124 – the fourth best result by an Australian man on his debut abroad. Only Bob Massie, with two sacks of eight, and Jason Krejza have done better.
Meanwhile, player-of-the-match Jadeja was paid 25 percent of his match fee for not asking the referee’s permission to apply a soothing cream to his index finger. He pleaded guilty to a charge of conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, but was not charged with tampering with the ball as match referee Andrew Pycroft was satisfied that it had not been used on the ball.
Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/crushed-in-a-session-australia-fall-to-india-in-horror-show-defeat-20230211-p5cjr3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australia falls to India in horror show defeat
- British rocker Pete Doherty unrecognizable during his appearance at the Celine show in Paris
- Missouri S&T – News and Events – S&T Student Named Global Champion by UN Education Cannot Wait
- BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over Boris Johnson loan, MPs say
- US plane shoots down another unidentified object over Canada
- Stocks slide, dollar gains on tighter policy outlook
- Turkey Syria earthquake: more incredible rescues but death toll exceeds 25,000
- Google’s unlocked Pixel 6 Pro drops to all-time low of $500, rises further from $155
- Trump received a subpoena for the file marked Classified Evening Briefing discovered at Mar-a-Lago | donald trump
- Turner promises to take a shower every day if he returns
- Five Kerala nationals charged with ‘exploitation’ of 50 Indian students in UK
- Cardinal Stings Hornets – Stanford University Athletics