Girls’ tackle football features in Super Bowl 2023 ad

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial airs on Sunday, only in the state of Utah, and it’s going to be unlike any other national showing — college girls in football helmets, jerseys and full pads — tuck the ball in and run, pass, blocking and … tackling.

This isn’t flag football, which the NFL recently spotlighted in the Pro Bowl, and it’s a fast-growing sport for girls in California.

“Utah is the only place girls who love football can play football,” says Sam Gordon in the commercial voiceover, years after she became a viral star in tackle football at age 9 and now continues to advocate for access to football as a sophomore soccer player at Columbia. “Be part of history.”

Paid for by Sam’s father, Brent, the advertisement is for what is believed to be the country’s only girls’ soccer league. Brent, a lawyer, insists the sport is powerful enough to change young women’s lives and uses Title IX legislation in an ongoing battle to bring it to them.

Brent Gordon (who declined to say how much he paid for the ad) has continued to pursue his daughter’s public dream of offering girls’ soccer to every high school in the state, but while that remains entangled in the legal system, remains he said the Super Bowl was the perfect opportunity to continue.

“The commercial is a great way to show people who might be skeptical about whether girls can play soccer, if they really want to play soccer,” he told ESPN. “It’s essentially a 30-second pitch to why girls’ soccer is important to people in the community and some who might even be decision makers about whether or not to offer girls’ soccer in high school here in Utah.”





In June 2017, the 45th anniversary of Title IX, Brent Gordon filed a lawsuit against 19 high schools in three Salt Lake County school districts—Jordan, Granite, and Canyon school districts—arguing that the way to remedy the disparity in sports participation numbers between high school boys and girls is to offer soccer for girls. They lost the case but appealed the decision, which eventually said the courts could not compel the high schools to offer girls’ tackle football, and the decision is currently back in district court to be reassessed.

“When my dad called me and told me he got a spot on the Super Bowl commercial, I was just ecstatic,” said Sam Gordon Thursday as she hurried between classes at Columbia. “I thought it was such a great idea. He’s always been my biggest supporter, the biggest supporter of this league. So it’s incredible to see him still fighting even when I’m no longer in the league, and it is bigger than just the two of us.” and the Gordon family trying to get their daughter to play. No, this is a whole community and a whole lineage, and my father is still fighting even though I’m not here.’

Last season, the Utah football club had 650 participants and approximately 34 teams, a significant increase from the 50 enrollments when it began in 2015. It also has partnered with Under Armor as a sponsor and will play its championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of of the Utah Utes, and home to the high school boys’ soccer championship.

“We try to recreate a similar experience for girls as best we can,” said Brent Gordon, “but nothing compares to being able to play for your school and have a pep rally and stuff.”

A local Super Bowl ad highlights the growth of the sport for girls in Utah. Brent Gordon

Sam Gordon played on a boys’ soccer team until seventh grade, when it became clear that safety and the risk of injury became increasingly important. Instead of advocating for the girls to play on the boys’ team, they turned their attention to giving girls their own team. Sam Gordon played in the Utah Girls Tackle Football League until she graduated from high school.

“Just give us the chance to play,” she said. “If you look at Title IX and from a legal point of view, girls’ participation rates are drastically lower than boys’ and it’s completely made up by football and I think it’s impossible to ask girls to try and compete against guys twice her size,” she said. “There’s no way I could participate in high school boys’ football. I think it’s an unfair expectation and you’re just making this statement based on pre-existing stereotypes. If you give us a chance to play, we will come out and play, and we don’t ask for much — just access to the fields and give the girls confirmation that they’re playing for their high school team.”

It’s an opportunity, said Brent Gordon, that goes beyond the game — intangibles you might not get out of Sunday’s 30-second clip.

“I get texts and emails all the time from parents telling me, ‘My daughter was bullied because of her weight, and now she comes to football and the coach says, ‘You’re going to be the star of my team,'” ” he said. “They’ve seen this transformation in their daughter from depressed and suicidal thoughts to confident, self-esteem.”

“It’s something I believe in as a way that I can help these girls, support them and let other girls who are in similar situations who have no idea that this is an opportunity, let them know that this is something they might want to do,” he said, “let them know that if this is something they want to do, it’s right there for them.”