



How badly do the New Jersey Devils want Timo Meier? According to Elliotte Friedman, a lot. I really think the Devils told the Sharks, before you do anything to Meier, make sure we get one last chance, the insider said on his 32 Thoughts podcast Today. So New Jersey sees the 26-year-old awaiting RFA as a cornerstone of the franchise, someone to sign for the long haul? Pierre LeBrun seems to think soand that determines the kind of offers the San Jose Sharks receive for Meier, which I noticed yesterday on Sharks Pregame Live: Is Tarasenko Trade a Model for a Potential Meier Deal? My educated guess, it takes two to tango: This means if it’s only the Devils willing to commit to Meier for the long haul, then New Jersey just needs to trump the best offering from a team that has the San Jose Sharks see star as one or two year rent. Of course, GM Mike Grier is under no obligation to accept the devil’s best offer. Again, Meier is an RFA, so he will be under team control for one more year before becoming an unrestricted free agent. But if, say, the prospect-rich Buffalo Sabers also see Meier as a cornerstone of the franchise, then you might be able to win a Grade-A prospect in a bidding war between New Jersey and Buffalo. What could help the San Jose Sharks hope for a better return for Meier? There seems to be a sense that if what he considers a legitimate contender wants to sign him long-term, he’s willing to be reasonable, Friedman said of Meier today. What’s fair for Meier, a powerwinger who’s coming off a 35-goal season and has already scored 30 this year? LeBrun has proposed $9 million AAV as a starting point. If you #SJSharkswould you like to sign 26-year-old Timo Meier to an eight-year, $72 million dollar ($9 million AAV) extension. Story here -> https://t.co/hzI5KC6I7W — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 28, 2023 On this morning’s podcast, Friedman and co-host Jeff Marek speculated that this could mean an eight-year, $64 million extension. Whatever that number is, Meier Extended is worth more in a transaction than Meier as a short-term rental. Friedman also talked about some Devils prospects that could be available to the Sharks, which I’ll elaborate on here: What Are Reasonable Sharks-Devils Meier Trades? (+) Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

