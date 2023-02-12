No. 20 Gym Devils get season high at No. 6 UCLA





LOS ANGELES Marked by a career high Jada Dare on bars, No. 20 Sun Devil Gymnastics scored a new season-record 196,900 on Saturday at No. 6 UCLA, placing second behind the Bruins’ 197,800. Remarkable statistics Arizona State (4-5, 1-3 Pac-12) was 196-plus for its fifth consecutive meeting, with tonight’s score of 196,900 being a season high. This also marked the second time in as many weeks that the Gym Devils reached 49 or higher in all events.

The Gym Devils had another season high in bars with a 49.425, with five scores of 9.850 or better.

After tying her season high last weekend, junior Jada Dare reached a career high on bars with a 9.925, the highest score of the year so far for the Sun Devils. Her 9.825 on vault was also a season high.

Two Gym Devils were in the all-around. Senior Hannah Scharf scored a 39.500 and scored at least a 9.850 on every event. Her best score came on floor where she led the team with a 9.900. Junior Emily White had a 39.375, culminating in a 9.900 on bars, matching her season high at that event.

On beam, it marked the fifth consecutive time the Gym Devils had reached a score of 49.000 or higher. It was also the third straight meeting in which ASU has surpassed 49 on floor.

Junior Sarah Clark had a solid showing for the team, scoring 9.850 on each of her three events (lats, beam and floor). End result UCLA, 197,800 State of Arizona, 196,900 Rotation one: bars, 49,425

With a 9.925, it was a career high for Mangahas to start the afternoon for the Sun Devils. White added a 9.900 to her routine along with Scharf and Cienna Samiley each with a 9,875. With Samiley’s score, it was another season high. Rotation two: jump, 49.125

A pair of 9.850’s from Anaya Smith and Scharf led the way for the Gym Devils in the second rotation. Mangahas and Alex Theodorou additionally added 9.825s for ASU to have its third straight meeting, reaching 49-plus on vault. WOWWW @anayasmith_ ?? ??: Pac-12 Insider#GymDevils///#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/zqb3RxRH4Q — Sun Devil Gym (@SunDevilGym) February 11, 2023 Rotation three: floor, 49,300

Leading on floor, Scharf went with a 9.900, her second meeting in as many weeks with a score of 9.900 or higher. In their floor routines, Jordan Jaslow and White had 9,875s; Than Sarah Clark and Manga added 9,850s. Rotation Four: Beam, 49,000

Scharf led the way for the Gym Devils with a 9.875, and then Clark had 9.850 and White had a 9.825. With the crowd screaming in the background, @hannahscharf_ remains calm and collected and gets a 9.875!! ??: Pac-12 Insider#GymDevils///#ForksUp pic.twitter.com/LcgC4nl54W — Sun Devil Gym (@SunDevilGym) February 11, 2023 Next one

The Gym Devils will be back home on February 20 for a President’s Day game against No. 4 Utah at 1PM MST. That will be ASU’s cystic fibrosis awareness meeting and will also be live on the Pac-12 network.

