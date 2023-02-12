Winning test cricket in India remains one of the most difficult tasks in world sport

India beat Australia in three days (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Getty Images

The statistics say it all. Since their series defeat to England at the end of 2012 – a triumph that grows by the day and cements the legacy of Andrew Strauss’s side – India have won a whopping 35 of 43 home tests, losing just two games.

They have not been beaten in a series and 15 of their wins have been by an innings. Their final thrashing was arguably one of India’s best given the hype that came in the blockbuster against an in-form Australia, which came in with high expectations.

Those dreams vanished within three days of a nightmare in Nagpur, where Australia’s ham-fisted batters were clueless against India’s brilliant spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who have tried the same old magic tricks against them many times before.

Ravindra Jadeja playing for India

Australia may have been too clever as they dropped in-form middle-class batsman Travis Head in a selection bomb at the coin toss. The abolishment of Head, who dominated at home but struggled infamously in South Asia, had some merits and strengthened their conviction to play specialists for the circumstances.

But this loomed as extremely risky given Head’s form and ability to change the momentum of an innings very quickly. Wasn’t it worth at least seeing if he could fend off India’s onslaught with a counterattack, just as Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist famously did in the series opener in the 2001 epic series?

It was a gamble gone wrong when his replacement Matthew Renshaw failed and one wonders if Head’s confidence is shaken before he inevitably returns for the second test.

Of course, the roster failure wasn’t solely to blame for Australia’s disastrous performance, where the batsmen struggled, except for Steve Smith, who dominated Australia’s 2017 game.

Led by debutant offspinner Todd Murphy, Australia clawed their way back into the match with the ball before being knocked out by Jadeja and fellow spinning all-rounder Axar Patel. The bespectacled Murphy was Australia’s silver lining with a seven-wicket haul in one of the best-ever debuts in Test history.

The 22-year-old outbowed veteran Nathan Lyon, one of the all-time greatest offsinners, to prove his selection worthy and ensure much-needed depth in Australia’s spin stocks – a mistake for some time.

Murphy looms as Lyon’s successor and if he can sustain his heady start he could threaten his mentor’s position.

Todd Murphy playing for Australia

Apart from Murphy, Australia had no other plus points and are hoping to get some reinforcements in all-rounder Cameron Green and speedy Mitchell Starc. This was a nightmare for Australia, who had started their previous test tour in India with an unexpected win to kick off an epic series where they fell short but lost few admirers.

That effort feels somewhat undervalued, perhaps because of India Down Under’s memorable back-to-back wins, and an outlier as Australia hasn’t come close to challenging in this rugged terrain for the past 15 years.

Their latest nightmare may have been predictable given India’s decade-long stranglehold at home. They’re almost impregnable with a trio of high-performance spinners bowling on surfaces tailored to boost India’s advantages.

Even with India missing spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, both of Australia’s big thorns in recent series, it hardly mattered as the one-sided Test lasted only eight sessions.

It feels very much like you’re posing as a whitewash, similar to Australia’s embarrassment a decade ago, which led to the sacking of then-coach Mickey Arthur.

Unless the beleaguered visitors can quickly regroup and face one of the toughest challenges in all of sports.