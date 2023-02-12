Minutemen fumble into three-goal lead in shootout victory over Vermont

AMHERST Apathy replaced the desperation the UMass hockey team showed as they attempted to end their six-game losing streak when the Minutemen faced Vermont at the Mullins Center on Friday.

They earned a point to tie 3-3 and win the shootout 2-1, but it looked worse than a loss to UMass coach Greg Carvel.

The best we played was when they got a five-minute major and the score was 3-2, and we actually played with some urgency and we really cared about the game, Carvel said. I was very discouraged by the lack of detail and control, the bad puck decisions. It’s disrespectful.

Vermont erased a 3-0 third period deficit. Jens Richards put a breakaway on the breakaway stick side low against UMass goalkeeper Luke Pavicich with 3 minutes and 57 seconds left to take the game to 3.

Vermont finally ended the shutout 1:55 into the third period as Finn Evans’ shot trickled past Pavicich and barely squeaked over the line before the net came loose. Thomas Sinclair assisted the play.

The Catamounts shaved UMass lead back to one soon after. Defenseman Eric Gotz left the game through the tunnel after a hard hit sent him to the boards, and Massimo Lombardi snuck a puck under Pavicich with 16:23 left.

The message going into this game, knowing we’re up against a juggernaut in UMass, was that we wanted to be loose. We wanted to have a little fun, said Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft. We played for free. No pressure was put on us.

Pavicich tied the game in the final two minutes after turning away a three-to-no one chance with his right pad after a turnover in the neutral zone.

No one scored in the three-on-three, five-minute overtime period, which sent the game to a shootout. Michael Cameron found it just ahead of UMass in the first round shootout and Cole OHara took it for the Minutemen in round 3.

Joel Mtt scored for Vermont.

It goes as a tie in the NCAA scorebook.

UMass (10-13-4, 4-11-2 Hockey East) spent 17 minutes in the penalty area after being called for seven penalties.

If you take seven penalty kicks, there is a reason for that. Boys weren’t coming out to play with the integrity needed, Carvel said.

The violations nearly overtook UMass in the third period. Defender Ryan Ufko was initially called for corner interference with 14:06 to go. Play was reviewed and he ruled a misconduct for head contact and was ejected, while the Minutemen faced a five-minute penalty.

UMass lost the chance to hold on to the lead for the time being.

The Minutemen entered the second period amid a five-minute big power play, but couldn’t get much out of it. However, the Minutemens senior line picked up the slack. After entering the transition zone, Eric Faith deflected a perfect pass to Reed Lebster across the ice in front of the net. Instead of firing, he made a back pass to a charging Cal Kiefiuk, who quickly dangled the puck back and forth before hitting it into the net with 8:41 left in the second period. It was his second goal in as many games after scoring the winner against Providence last week to make it 3-0 UMass.

He’s warming up, Carvel said. We scored three goals. That should have been enough.

Vermont (9-15-4, 4-12-2) celebrated like it broke the shutout with 3:51 left in the second, but the puck kicked off the post and under UMass goaltender Luke Pavicich, where he pinned it. The officials judged the goal and quickly reversed it to restore the shutout.

Pavicich saved 28 shots.

UMass killed two penalties and 1:57 of a third in the second.

The Minutemen endured three more power plays in Vermont in the first period and still built a 2-0 lead after killing all three.

UMass forward Lucas Mercuri made the first with an elbow strike 73 seconds into the game. Vermont challenged for a big penalty on a high hit, but the small call was upheld, clearing the Catamounts timeout before barely a stoppage.

The Minutemen made it even worse. After Vermont mishandled the puck at the blue line and floated in the neutral zone, Michael Cameron sped onto the ice and snatched it for a breakaway, firing a short-handed wrist shot into the net 2:40 in for a 1-0 head Start.

They kind of made a mistake, I got the puck and I was lucky, Cameron said. I looked up and I saw the top right corner was open, and I tried to put it there. Luckily it went in.

The 34 seconds remaining on the Vermont power play passed without incident.

Kenny Connors doubled UMass’ lead with 10:05 left in the first period. Cole Ohara picked up a miss from Connors from below the goal line and tossed it over the net. It landed on Connor’s stick as he looked away from the net. He fired it behind him into the bottom corner for a 2-0 lead.

It was his eighth goal of the season, tied with Cameron for the team lead.

I don’t think anyone values ​​that. We all try to do what we can every night to win, Connors said. If it’s one of us throwing it into the back of the net when we get the chance, that’s what we’re going to do.

The teams will meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m. for UMass Pink the Rink cancer awareness night (NESN).

The standard was way off. We got what we deserve. We squeaked through a team that I think was missing some players. I know what that’s like. It’s hard to overcome, Carvel said. I do not give a hoot. You go into the third period with a 3-0 lead and it’s 3-3 to end regulation, you have some issues to fix.

Kyle Grabowski can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @kylegrbwsk.