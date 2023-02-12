Sports
Women’s cricket in India is about to become self-sufficient
Now we’re on our own,” said Mamatha Maben, former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, when asked about the revenue generated by the inaugural Women’s Premier League even before a ball was bowled. all are working towards and hoping for women’s cricket to become self-sufficient. That’s the biggest takeaway from the WPL. Now we’re on our own, in that we’ve generated enough funds to keep the (women’s) game going on its own. That’s an overwhelming feeling.”
When Mamatha says overwhelming, she means that women no longer have to ask for “favors” from the officials. They can “demand” whatever they want.
“The investment that the BCCI has made over 10-15 years is now paying off,” Mamatha tells DHoS. “All these years it was in the form of investments because there was no revenue generated from the women’s game. I’m just so glad they finally broke through. Now it’s time to take the game to the basics and try it and more pumping money into it so that the game will grow to the level it should be in the next five to six years.”
Read | Australia, England in cruise control during the Women's T20 World Cup
Mamatha understands what it means to have an unsustainable career. She played her cricket when women’s cricket in India had few takers, until the mid-2000s. There were no eyeballs and so there was no income. It was difficult to continue as a player and many talents quit the sport to opt for viable jobs. Mamatha herself is one such example, who spent a few years working as a sports journalist in Bengaluru before returning to manage the Indian team.
For Mamatha, the eye-popping revenue that the WPL has already generated through the sale of media broadcasting rights and team bids has come as a pleasant surprise. And why not? Agreed, women’s cricket draws huge crowds at the turnstiles. While India has yet to win an ICC title at senior level, they have been one of the bigger forces, having made it to the finals of the 2017 (50-over) World Cup, the 2020 T20 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games last year. So there was the hope that the WPL would generate a nice turnover. But few expected it to surpass men’s franchise leagues such as The Hundred and the Big Bash League.
Viacom18 paid Rs 951 crore to secure the media rights, while the sale of five franchises (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow) netted the Board of Control for Cricket in India a barely credible Rs 4,670 crore!
Since the figures were released, players and stakeholders around the world have described the WPL as a “game-changer” or a “revolution” in women’s cricket. It is clear that the belief is that it will make a world of difference to women’s cricket in India.
Female cricketers are confident that the WPL will do something along the lines of what the Indian Premier League did for the men’s game in the country. While men’s cricket was already a safe career option financially even if a player failed to graduate to the international level, the IPL, through the talent scouts at various franchises, also helped track down those who would have failed to make their respective state teams. strengthening the talent pool. With the advent of the WPL, women believe there will be no erosion of talent.
“I’ve personally seen so many talented players leave because they had to have careers,” Mamatha recalls. “Even in my playing career, so many really talented cricketers left the game because you couldn’t keep paying out of pocket. Even after the BCCI took over (the women’s game) it was just a skeletal group, the crème de la crème, got someone for the state played had no choice but to concede the game after a point.
“That will not happen now, they have a right to their livelihood. We will not lose talent like we used to. Secondly, many young people will see it as a lucrative career opportunity and help them develop a larger talent pool. Also, players who have been recruited through BCCI- tournaments can’t get through to the national team a new way to showcase their talent and get noticed,” she explains.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been one of the leading advocates of a women’s league along the lines of IPL, and she couldn’t be happier with the recent developments.
We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and it’s finally here. I look forward to that. We are going to get a lot of talent out of this tournament,” said Harmanpreet on JioCinema.
Sharing the dressing room with top international players, says Kaur, does wonders for Indian cricketers. Again, that’s something the IPL has done with young Indian men, who are fearless on the biggest stages.
“Domestic players will play with and against foreign players in many matches. That is something we are very much looking forward to. When we share the dressing room with foreign players, it is always very special for all of us.” That’s something all domestic players look forward to, Kaur added.
The Women’s T20 World Cup is underway in South Africa, but all eyes would be on Monday’s player auction, where 409 cricketers from around the world will go under the WPL’s hammer. A groundbreaking moment in mainstreaming women’s cricket, if there ever was one.
