Utah football OC Andy Ludwig is Notre Dame’s leading candidate for the position of coordinator





Ludwig was seen with Irish head coach Marcus Freeman at a hockey game on Friday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP) Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig answers questions during a press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is reportedly Notre Dame’s top pick to fill the same role for the Irish. Ludwig was spotted with Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman Friday night at a hockey game, as the Irish reportedly push to get Ludwig away from the Utes. It’s almost as if Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman positioned himself perfectly on camera to hide who’s next to him, but yes, that’s Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. The Irish seek Ludwig in South Bend for the program’s vacant OC position. pic.twitter.com/ppiolCoxwL — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 11, 2023 ESPN reported that Ludwig is Notre Dame’s leading nominee for opening offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Ludwig made an impression [Freeman] on a Zoom interview this week before flying to South Bend, Indiana, on Friday, ESPN reported, citing anonymous sources. Ludwig has been the Utes coordinator since 2019. He also served as the school’s offensive coordinator from 2005-2008, leading Utah to an undefeated season and a Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama. He has also made stops in Cal, San Diego State, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt. Last season, the Utes ranked 17th in the nation in total offense, averaging 466.9 yards per game and 69 total offensive touchdowns en route to a second straight Rose Bowl appearance. Notre Dame is seeking to replace former coordinator Tommy Rees, who left to take on the same role at Alabama.

