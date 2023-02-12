Tennis: Novak Djokovic is seeking special permission to enter the US to play in Indian Wells and Miami Open





Novak Djokovicthe best tennis player in the world, rests before traveling to Dubai for the 500 category tournament to be held from February 27 to March 4. He is joined by that of Marbella Carlos Gomezwhich has become official Goran Ivanisevic‘s assistant coach since the last preparation. Djokovic, who last year missed the first two Masters 1000 tournaments of the year in Indian Wells (March 8-19) and Miami (March 22-April 2) because he had not been vaccinated against the corona virus and therefore could not go to the United Stateshas requested special permission from the US government to participate in these two events. His younger brother Djordje revealed this to the Serbian news agency Tanjug on Friday. It should be remembered that the United States will not allow unvaccinated foreigners into the country until May 11. How the US got to this random date is anyone’s guess, but Nole’s presence at the 2023 US Open is certain. Monte Carlo, first stop on gravel The 22 majors champion understands that the best preparation for Roland Garros plays and shouldn’t stop for a month until the TMS Monte Carlo (April 9-16), which marks the start of the European clay tour. The Serb already has experience from last season where he struggled to get back into shape after missing Indian Wells and Miami, as well as the Australian Open, early in the season. director of Indian Wells Tommy Haas is aware of the world number one’s request to be in the Coachella Valley and says “it would be a shame if they didn’t let him compete”. Djokovic has won five times in the California desert: 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016. And he is the leader in major tournament titles with 37, one more than arch-rival Rafael Nadalwho appears to be missing due to an injury he suffered in the second round of the Australian Open of Mackenzie McDonald.

