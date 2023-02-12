BC Women’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Final Thoughts and Forecast





This is going to sound unbelievable, but there’s only one week left in the regular season. After Boston College Women’s Hockey takes on Boston University tonight, there are only three games left: the Beanpot Championship on Tuesday and a home-and-home game against Providence next weekend. Normally it might be easy to look ahead… but with tonight’s Battle of Comm Ave, the hated Boston University Terriers are sure to have BC’s full attention. WHO Boston College Eagles (17-12-1, 14-10-0 WHEA)

at Boston University Terriers (10-16-3, 9-12-3 WHEA) WHAT The Battle of Comm Ave WHERE Walter Brown Arena

Allston, MA WHEN Saturday, February 11, 2023

6:00 PM CEST HOW TO WATCH Tonight’s game, like all Hockey East conference games, will be streamed live on ESPN+. Here is a direct link to the game. THE TRENDS Boston University has quietly put together a respectable lineup of games. They’ve gone 3-1-3 in their last seven against a solid competition (winning the shootout in all three of those ties, for what it’s worth), including a win over #11 Vermont and a tie with #13 Providence . That’s really not bad for a team that initially looked like they were as bad as anyone else in the league. In their final game, they held out against #5 Northeastern for a while before eventually falling 4-1, probably a worse final score than they deserved. Boston College is also starting to gain a foothold. The Eagles have won three straight games, all via shutouts, beating Merrimack, #11 Providence and Harvard by a combined score of 10-0. The Eagles looked great against BU earlier this season, but with the Terriers playing a lot better this should be a competitive game. PROJECTIONS TEAR (used for odds) has BC in 17th and BU in 23rd. Running the numbers gives us the Eagles with a 71.01% chance of winning, or BC -245 with your local bookmaker. The Scholarship rankings (used for point spread) find both teams a bit better, with the Eagles in 15th and the Terriers in 21st. Our calculator gives us an expected score of 2.80 to 1.61 in favor of the Eagles, or something like a 3-2 BC win. THIS WEEK’S STORYLINE Watching the standings. Normally I’d worry about the Eagles focusing on this game rather than looking ahead to Tuesday’s Beanpot, but it’s pretty hard to overlook your rivals. With only three league games left, collecting points in this game will have some important implications. As the standings shake apart, BC must get 7 of the 9 available points in their last three games to climb to 3rd in the Hockey East standings. Anything less than that and they’re probably looking at 5th place, with 5th place UConn finishing with three games against Holy Cross and 3rd place Providence, the opponent the Eagles will face next weekend. FORECAST The splits between home and road in BC aren’t great. The Eagles are just 6-7-0 away from Conte Forum this year and 11-5-1 at home. Indeed, home-and-home against BU earlier in the season followed that trend, with BC dominating at home for a 3-0 victory and barely getting past Walter Brown the next day by a score of 5-4. As both teams play, this will be a pretty close game. BC really needs to legislate this one, and I think they hardly will a 3-2 win.

