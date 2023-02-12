Track and field runs in Boston and New York on Saturday





Millrose Games Relay Results | BU Valentine Invitational Results New York, NY/Boston, Mass. (February 11, 2023) The Fordham Athletics team completed another busy weekend competing in the 4×400 relays at the 115e Millrose Games in New York, while select men completed the team’s stay in Boston at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational. In New York, Fordham started with a second-place finish in the Hudson Valley Surgeons’ College Women 4×400 relay event. The group of the Rams Kyla hill , Alexandra Williams , Mary Kathryn Underwood And Molly Mulvaney placed second in a season-best time of 3:54.81. Then, in the Flagpole Hill Fund College Men 4×400 relay event, Fordham’s team of Matthew nurse , Kevin Callaghan , Eric Brown And Christopher Martinez finished third overall in a time of 3:19.54. Back in Boston, Fordham’s men competed in eight events, starting with the 800 meters. Ben Borkers clocked at 1:57.42 (219e) with teammate Justin Lombardi behind him at 1:59.70 (270e). Isaiah James then ran in the 400m sprint and set his best time of the season with 51.21 seconds (165e), followed by Christian Weddington posted his personal best time of the season at 22.44 seconds in the 200-meter dash (90e). Then followed the 1,000 meter run, where Halls Nelson posted 23ed in a season-best time of 2:27.29, followed by Jariv Simhony at 42nd (2:32.04) and Darren Croke at 44e (2:32.33). In the mile run, Daniel Asher ran 4:21.40 (356e) of Nolan Chiles finished in a time of 4:21.98 (362nd) The last runner for the Rams was Steven Pumpkin in the 3,000 metres, where he posted a season-best and IC4A qualifying time of 8:17.47. In field events, Michael Kroke turned 17e in the pole vault, over 13′ 7″, while in the long jump, Justin Rhee tied for 18e at 21′ 2″ with Eric Gallante at 23ed (20’7″). The Rams now begin preparations for the 2023 Atlantic 10 Indoor Track & Field Championship, to be held February 25-26 at Mackal Fieldhouse in Kingston, RI

