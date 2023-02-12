CCL 2023 Schedule, Venues, Squads, Live TV





CCL 2023 matches will be broadcast live on nine channels. The final is on March 19 in Hyderabad.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 kicks off on February 18 in Raipur with Bengal Tigers facing Karnataka Bulldozers in the opening game of the season. CCL 2023 will see the participation of eight teams from eight film industries (Bengali, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu) across India. Read also: Christopher review: Mammootty’s vigilante drama plays to the gallery The largest sports venue Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) that brings together actors from 8 film industries on the cricket field is back, organizers said last month. Advertisement Ahead of the new season, the CCL organizers held a curtain raiser event in Mumbai on February 4. The plan is just to enjoy the game and give more than 100 per cent to take the cup home, Kerala Strikers captain Kunchacko Boban said. Here’s everything you need to know about CCL 2023. Check out the CCL 2023 schedule, venues, squads, captains, live TV info and more. CCL 2023 teams Bengal Tigers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Kerala Strikers, Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher, Telugu Warriors. CCL 2023 format There are eight teams in CCL 2023 and they play in a round-robin stage. Each team plays four matches in the league phase. The top four teams in the points table qualify for the semi-finals. The table topper will face the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final, while the second and third-placed sides will meet in the second semi-final. CCL 2023 locations Raipur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jodhpur, Hyderabad. CCL 2023 Live TV Information CCL 2023 matches will be broadcast live on nine channels Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures Hindi, Zee Cinemalu Telugu, Zee Thirai Tamil, Zee Picchar Kannada, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Biskope, Flowers Malayalam and PTC Punjabi. Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Selections bengal tigers: Jisshu Sengupta (Captain), Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumder, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney, Surav Das. Owners: Boney Kapoor, Raj Shah. Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai, Sudhir Singh. Owner: Anand Bihari Yadav. Chennai Rhinoceroses: Arya (Captain), Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasharathan, Sharan, Aadhav, Balasaravanan. Karnataka Bulldozers: Pradeep (Captain), H Rajeev, Kichcha Sudeep, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Saurav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore, Sagar Gowda. Owner: Ashok Khany. Read also: How Sankalpa Carved a Place in Kannada Film History Kerala Attackers: Kunchacko Boban (Captain), Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundan, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharth Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe , Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Sivaram, Siju Wilson, Prashanth Alexander. Owners: Mohanlal, Rajkumar, Sripriya, Shaji, Jason. Mumbai Heroes: Riteish Deshmukh (Captain), Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth ., Adarsh ​​Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali, Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar. Owner: Sohai Khan. Punjab De Sher: Sonu Sood (Captain), Jimmy Shergil, Ayushman Khurrana, Gurpeet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassi Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahal, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa Harmeet Singh. Owners: Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh. Telugu Warriors: Akhil Akkineni (Captain), Sachin Joshi, Ashwin Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum, Harish. Owner: Sachiin J Joshi. Mentor: Venkatesh. Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Schedule February 18 (Saturday) Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 2:30pm (Raipur) Chennai Rhinos vs Mumbai Heroes 7pm (Raipur) February 19 (Sunday) Kerala Strikers vs Telugu Warriors 14:30 (Luckknow) Punjab De Sher vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 7pm (Luckknow) February 25 (Saturday) Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 2:30 PM (Jaipur) Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors 7pm (Jaipur) February 26 (Sunday) Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers 2:30 PM (Jaipur) Punjab De Sher vs Mumbai Heroes 7pm (Jaipur) March 4 (Saturday) Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors 2:30 PM (Bengaluru) Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers 7pm (Bengaluru) March 5 (Sunday) Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 2:30pm (Thiruvananthapuram) Kerala Strikers vs Mumbai Heroes 7pm (Thiruvananthapuram) March 11 (Saturday) Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs 2:30pm (Jodhpur) Punjab De Sher vs Karnataka Bulldozers 7pm (Jodhpur) March 12 (Sunday) Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors 2:30pm (Jodhpur) Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes 7pm (Jodhpur) March 18 (Saturday) Semifinal 1 (1v4) 2:30pm (Hyderabad) Semifinal 2 (2 vs 3) 7pm (Hyderabad) March 19 (Sunday) Final 7pm (Hyderabad) CCL's past champions 2011 Chennai rhinoceroses

Chennai rhinoceroses 2012 Chennai rhinoceroses

Chennai rhinoceroses 2013 Karnataka bulldozers

Karnataka bulldozers 2014 Karnataka bulldozers

Karnataka bulldozers 2015 Telugu warriors

Telugu warriors 2016 Telugu warriors

Telugu warriors 2017 Telugu warriors

Telugu warriors 2018 Tournament not held

Tournament not held 2019 Mumbai heroes

Mumbai heroes 2020 Tournament not held

Tournament not held 2021 Tournament not held

Tournament not held 2022 Tournament not held

