The documentary ‘The Perfect 10’ chronicles the Heisman-winning Hall of Famers

There are only 10 men in history who have won the Heisman Trophy and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That elite group is the focus of “The Perfect 10,” a new documentary from FOX Sports Films, premiering Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The film features a group conversation between seven of the 10 men with that award. That includes Raiders legends Marcus Allen and Tim Brown (of USC and Notre Dame fame respectively), Texas and Houston Oilers icon Earl Campbell, Pitt and Cowboys star Tony Dorsett, Oklahoma State and Lions great Barry Sanders, Navy and Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, and Michigan, Raiders and Packers star (and FOX Sports NFL analyst) Charles Woodson.

Brown and Woodson also serve as executive producers on the film.

The documentary uses archival footage and first-person accounts from the players about each of their accomplishments, providing a glimpse into their lives both on and off the football field.

At a Saturday afternoon premiere screening event in Tempe, Arizona, Brown recounted how he learned of the rare club on the day of his 2015 Hall of Fame induction. The 1987 Heisman Trophy winner said he didn’t believe so few players the two achievements.

“Wow, what an incredible legacy we have left on the football field,” said Brown on Saturday. “Can we come together and leave an incredible legacy off the field? So that was the whole beginning of the thinking process.”

Sanders said he was also stunned by the exclusivity, and as the film points out, more men have walked on the moon than both the Heisman won and Canton reached.

“Like Tim, I was surprised when I thought: there are more men who have done both,” Sanders said.

“Many of us crossed paths here and there and were at similar events. I admired so many of these guys and always had a lot of respect for them, even before this came together.”

Allen, Brown’s former Raiders teammate and close friend, said it was an easy decision to take part in the film when his buddy made the request.

“I look around (at the other Heisman-winning Hall of Famers), and I’m like, Are you kidding me? I’m like a kid in a candy store, with Earl Campbell, Tim Brown, Charles Woodson, Barry Sanders , Tony Dorsett. And these are my friends,” Allen said on Saturday.

“So this was a great get together for me, really kind of like a locker room conversation, and this is what we usually do. The more we talk, the more we discover we have in common.”

The youngest member of the group, Woodson was the last to join the club when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. The Michigan cornerback also made history as the first player to play primarily on defense to win the Heisman.

“My thoughts only go out to all the people who have played this game, the number of minor leagues, junior high, high school, college and then professional football,” Woodson said. “And to just take that piece of wood and narrow it down to 10 guys who did this particular thing. We did something that not a lot of people have done.”

Produced in association with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame.

“FOX Sports is excited to present to audiences the captivating and inspiring stories behind these legendary football icons as we celebrate their individual legacies as we head into Super Bowl Sunday,” said FOX Sports vice president of development and original programming Barry Nugent.

Four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout (“Hard Knocks”) serves as director. Trout said on Saturday that bringing seven members of the group together to film in Dallas was “six hours of magic.”

“In movies, we always try to humanize everyone. You take the helmets off, and these aren’t soccer robots, and that was kind of the pitch with them.” Trout said.

“We saw the real sides of them all, and that was the goal. We wanted to make that room the largest conference room in the largest clubhouse in NFL history.”

The other three members of the elite group are the late Paul Hornung (Notre Dame and Packers star) and Doak Walker (SMU and Lions halfback), along with OJ Simpson (USC, Bills and 49ers).

“The Perfect 10” premieres one day before the Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Top stories from FOX Sports: