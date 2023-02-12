Connect with us

Sports

The documentary ‘The Perfect 10’ chronicles the Heisman-winning Hall of Famers

 


There are only 10 men in history who have won the Heisman Trophy and been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That elite group is the focus of “The Perfect 10,” a new documentary from FOX Sports Films, premiering Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The film features a group conversation between seven of the 10 men with that award. That includes Raiders legends Marcus Allen and Tim Brown (of USC and Notre Dame fame respectively), Texas and Houston Oilers icon Earl Campbell, Pitt and Cowboys star Tony Dorsett, Oklahoma State and Lions great Barry Sanders, Navy and Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, and Michigan, Raiders and Packers star (and FOX Sports NFL analyst) Charles Woodson.

Brown and Woodson also serve as executive producers on the film.

The documentary uses archival footage and first-person accounts from the players about each of their accomplishments, providing a glimpse into their lives both on and off the football field.

At a Saturday afternoon premiere screening event in Tempe, Arizona, Brown recounted how he learned of the rare club on the day of his 2015 Hall of Fame induction. The 1987 Heisman Trophy winner said he didn’t believe so few players the two achievements.

“Wow, what an incredible legacy we have left on the football field,” said Brown on Saturday. “Can we come together and leave an incredible legacy off the field? So that was the whole beginning of the thinking process.”

Sanders said he was also stunned by the exclusivity, and as the film points out, more men have walked on the moon than both the Heisman won and Canton reached.

“Like Tim, I was surprised when I thought: there are more men who have done both,” Sanders said.

“Many of us crossed paths here and there and were at similar events. I admired so many of these guys and always had a lot of respect for them, even before this came together.”

Allen, Brown’s former Raiders teammate and close friend, said it was an easy decision to take part in the film when his buddy made the request.

“I look around (at the other Heisman-winning Hall of Famers), and I’m like, Are you kidding me? I’m like a kid in a candy store, with Earl Campbell, Tim Brown, Charles Woodson, Barry Sanders , Tony Dorsett. And these are my friends,” Allen said on Saturday.

“So this was a great get together for me, really kind of like a locker room conversation, and this is what we usually do. The more we talk, the more we discover we have in common.”

The youngest member of the group, Woodson was the last to join the club when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. The Michigan cornerback also made history as the first player to play primarily on defense to win the Heisman.

“My thoughts only go out to all the people who have played this game, the number of minor leagues, junior high, high school, college and then professional football,” Woodson said. “And to just take that piece of wood and narrow it down to 10 guys who did this particular thing. We did something that not a lot of people have done.”

Produced in association with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” fame.

“FOX Sports is excited to present to audiences the captivating and inspiring stories behind these legendary football icons as we celebrate their individual legacies as we head into Super Bowl Sunday,” said FOX Sports vice president of development and original programming Barry Nugent.

Four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout (“Hard Knocks”) serves as director. Trout said on Saturday that bringing seven members of the group together to film in Dallas was “six hours of magic.”

“In movies, we always try to humanize everyone. You take the helmets off, and these aren’t soccer robots, and that was kind of the pitch with them.” Trout said.

“We saw the real sides of them all, and that was the goal. We wanted to make that room the largest conference room in the largest clubhouse in NFL history.”

The other three members of the elite group are the late Paul Hornung (Notre Dame and Packers star) and Doak Walker (SMU and Lions halfback), along with OJ Simpson (USC, Bills and 49ers).

“The Perfect 10” premieres one day before the Chiefs face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites for information on games, news and more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.foxsports.com/stories/nfl/fox-sports-perfect-10-doc-examines-heisman-winning-hall-of-famers

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: