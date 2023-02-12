Women’s tennis leans on energy heading into game with Lamar





BEAUMONT The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team has waited three weeks to return in a doubles match, and they are looking to return with a big win over former conference foe Lamar on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center . UTRGV (0-2) is 10-21 against Lamar (1-4), but comes across confident after a tight 4-3 victory over the Cardinals in last season’s home final. The Vaqueros leaned on their energetic, rowdy nature to clinch that victory, and they will try to do it again on Sunday. “Since the last time we played against them, we know that the key is to have a lot of energy, always cheer, shout and get a little nasty with them,” sophomore Marjorie Souza said. “We’ve been working on team chemistry and, doubly so, getting more comfortable with new partners.” juniors added Leah Karren : “We know that Lamar is a very spirited team and that every point will matter, every point will matter. We have to muster all the energy to get that win. It’s going to be a tough one. We’ll have to be ready from the first point of doubles, be in their face and get the double, because that will be key.” The last time out, the Vaqueros faced two tough opponents in (RV) Baylor and Houston. Although they didn’t get away with the win, they learned some good lessons from those matches. In recent weeks, UTRGV has focused on building team chemistry, especially with some new doubles teams, and on improving their fitness to endure long matches. UTRGV head coach West Nott is pleased with the way the team comes together and the work they put into it. He believes they are in a good place as the season prepares and the Vaqueros hope to get their first win of the season on Sunday. “We learned from those games that we are a pretty good team. We had good experience against the big dogs, and now we get to play against other mid-major teams,” said Robinson. “We beat Lamar 4-3 in a tough game last year and I think we are well prepared to go into this game after going through the first two games. “We played a lot of situational play in doubles and aligned the team chemistry. We did a lot of team related activities, practice, build confidence, support each other in training and not get down on ourselves,” he added. “We’re pretty confident at the moment so I’m excited to see what they’re doing. We’ve done a consistent job in training and I have no doubt they’re going to do a great job against Lamar.” Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

