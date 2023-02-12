A&T ends Elon Classic with a loss to Morgan State





Next game: versus University of Nevada 17-02-2023 | 10 hours 10 Feb 17 (Fri) / 10am in return for University of Nevada History ELON, N.C North Carolina A&T softball completed its play in the Elon Classic at Hunt Softball Park on Saturday with an 8-3 loss to former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Morgan State. A&T went 1-2 in their season-opening tournament. Desiana Patmon had a great tournament. She was 2-for-3 on Saturday and 5-for-9 (.556) for the tournament. In three games, she got to nine bases, had a double, a home run, an RBI, and a 1,000 slugging percentage and a .636 on-base percentage. Jay Deese , who missed most of last season, also had an excellent three-game stretch with Elon. She went 1-for-3 with a run scored on Saturday against Morgan State. Deese went 4-for-10 this weekend with four runs scored and a double. Deese and some MSU Bears failures helped the Aggies get off to a fast start. Deese led off the second inning with an infield single and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Bears short stop Mia Ewell. Another infield hit by freshmen Makayla Layton Deese scored from second down for a 1-0 Aggies lead. Layton advanced to second on the throw home before stealing third and coming home on a throwing error by MSU catcher Madison Nunez as the game entered the third with the Aggies leading 2–0, where the Bears beat the Aggies rally answer. An RBI double by Asia Thomas got the Bears on the plate when Gianna Ettore scored. Thomas later scored on a throwing error to tie the game at 2. After the Aggies went quiet in their half of the third, the Bears broke open the game in the fourth. The inning included an RBI single by Anaya Hunte, a basesloaded walk, and RBI sacrifice flies by Ettore and Alison Keener. It helped the Bears produce a five-run fifth to take a 7–2 lead. A&T put a run on the board in their half of the fourth as a junior alyx gone led off with a single off the frame and later stole second base. Another mistake by Ewell allowed Estrada to score to cut MSU’s lead to 7-3. The mistake also allowed Layton to reach, but she ended up getting caught trying to steal the third and freshmen Megan Ellis ended the inning when she grounded short. After Morgan added a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Hunte, Hunte went to circle and retired the Aggies in order in the fifth. The Aggies rallied in their sixth, thanks to singles by Patmon and freshmen Gabriel Williams . Estrada sacrificed both runners in scoring position, but Hunte got Deese and junior Kendall Macauley to strike out. The Aggies got a runner in the seventh inning at a Kira Richards single, but a strikeout ended the game. Hunte led the Bears offensively and in the circle. She went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI at the plate. She also took the win (1-1). The Aggies batted .272 for the tournament as a team, and Patmon and Joey Barkhimer homered. The Aggies will play in the Winthrop Tournament in Rock Hill, SC starting Friday, February 17, and their opponents will play Nevada twice, Marist, Queens University of Charlotte and Winthrop, among others.

