Sports
Sunday transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix
Liverpool possibly willing to sell ‘superstar’ players, including Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football insider)
There has been contact between RealMadrid and Germany’s Jurgen Klopp, 55, about the Liverpool manager to replace their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (The National – in Catalan)
Liverpool would accept an offer of around 15 million for 31-year-old German-born Cameroonian defender Joel Matip. (Football insider)
Some Chelsea Staff have been “resigned” from England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, who is unwilling to sign a new contract. (Telegraph)
Manchester United are in talks with England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, over a contract extension. (GiveMeSport)
Newcastle plot a move to sign Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, whose contract expires in 2024. (Il Messagero, via target)
Manchester United have an interest in drawing Romanies Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, 29. (Transfer Market – in Italian)
Atletico Madrid and Portuguese striker Joao Felix, 23, who is currently on loan at Chelseahas emerged as a potential summer target for RealMadrid. (Fichajes – in Spanish)
Athletic Bilbao and Spanish defender Inigo Martinez, 31, would rather move to Barcelona than Atletico Madrid. (Sports – in Spanish)
Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to praise away Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola, 52, of the Premier League champion. (The National – in Catalan)
England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, 29, will reject a European move in favor of staying in the Premier League this summer. (Football insider)
That of Barcelona Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26, declined a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in the January window. (Sports – in Spanish)
Both AC Milan And Inter Milan to consider from Lazio Italian boss Maurizio Sarri, 64, will be their future head coach. (The Messenger, via Football Italia)
Leeds United’s England full-back Luke Ayling, 31, could be offered a new contract at Elland Road. (Football insider)
Englishman Steven Gerrard, 42, is “deeply interested” in replacing fired Jesse Marsch as To lead manager. (Football insider)
Switzerland and Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu, 27, is in advanced talks over a lease with Napkins as he looks set to leave the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano)
